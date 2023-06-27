Area Beat Report June 26, 2023

Published 1:58 pm Tuesday, June 27, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Golphin, Antonio Leon (In Jail), 28, Probation Violation
  • Ray, Rayquain Devin (In Jail), 21, DUI-Alcohol/Reckless Driving/Fleeing or attempting to flee a police officer

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

6/26

  • Felder St. at Woodland Ave. at 12:59 a.m., Traffic Stop/warning for no tail lights
  • 366 Shiloh Rd. Lot A at 1:03 a.m., Suspicious Person
  • US Hwy 19 and MLK at 5 a.m., Vehicle Pursuit/DUI-Alcohol/Reckless Driving/Fleeing or attempting to flee a police officer
  • 961 Shiloh Rd. at 6:21 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • Hwy 30 West at MM 11 at 6:48 a.m., Livestock in Road
  • 637 Hwy 45 N at 6:53 a.m., Roadway Blocked
  • 130 N. Spring Creek Circle at 1:47 p.m., Theft
  • 1681 Hwy 19 South at Zion Hope at 4:34 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • District Line Rd. and Middle River Rd. at 4:44 p.m., Assist Motorist
  • 766 Hwy 280 East at Williams Office Equipment at 8:32 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 536 Shiloh Rd. at 8:44 p.m., Information for officer
  • 152 Faircloth Rd. at 9:38 p.m., 911 Hangup
  • 0 Pecan Terrace at 10:16 p.m., Cardiac Arrest
  • 192 Mockingbird Dr. at 4:40 a.m., Alarm Activation

6/27

  • 105 Trail Ln. at 1:54 a.m., Unruley Juvenile

More Local News

Area Beat Report June 23 through 26, 2023

Area Beat Report June 21 through 22

Public Hearing to discuss alcoholic beverage license for American Legion Post 558 among topics at Sumter County BOC regular meeting

GSW’s McLain and Escobar receive All-America honors

Print Article
  • Jimmy Carter historical coverage