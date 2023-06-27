Area Beat Report June 26, 2023
Published 1:58 pm Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Golphin, Antonio Leon (In Jail), 28, Probation Violation
- Ray, Rayquain Devin (In Jail), 21, DUI-Alcohol/Reckless Driving/Fleeing or attempting to flee a police officer
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
6/26
- Felder St. at Woodland Ave. at 12:59 a.m., Traffic Stop/warning for no tail lights
- 366 Shiloh Rd. Lot A at 1:03 a.m., Suspicious Person
- US Hwy 19 and MLK at 5 a.m., Vehicle Pursuit/DUI-Alcohol/Reckless Driving/Fleeing or attempting to flee a police officer
- 961 Shiloh Rd. at 6:21 a.m., Alarm Activation
- Hwy 30 West at MM 11 at 6:48 a.m., Livestock in Road
- 637 Hwy 45 N at 6:53 a.m., Roadway Blocked
- 130 N. Spring Creek Circle at 1:47 p.m., Theft
- 1681 Hwy 19 South at Zion Hope at 4:34 p.m., Alarm Activation
- District Line Rd. and Middle River Rd. at 4:44 p.m., Assist Motorist
- 766 Hwy 280 East at Williams Office Equipment at 8:32 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 536 Shiloh Rd. at 8:44 p.m., Information for officer
- 152 Faircloth Rd. at 9:38 p.m., 911 Hangup
- 0 Pecan Terrace at 10:16 p.m., Cardiac Arrest
- 192 Mockingbird Dr. at 4:40 a.m., Alarm Activation
6/27
- 105 Trail Ln. at 1:54 a.m., Unruley Juvenile