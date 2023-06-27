Sumter Cycling monthly First Saturday Ride to be held Saturday, July 1 in Ellaville Published 4:25 pm Tuesday, June 27, 2023

From Staff Reports

ELLAVILLE – Cyclists are invited to join Sumter Cycling on its First Saturday Ride on Saturday, July 1 in the Ellaville Town Square (Main Street, Ellaville, GA 31806). These First Saturday Rides are always free.

Riders can choose between a 25-mile ride leaving at 10:30 a.m. or an 11-mile ride beginning at 11 a.m. through beautiful country roads.

After the rides are over, riders are invited to come and enjoy a delicious lunch at Ellaville’s Main Street Grill, courtesy of Sumter Cycling.