Volunteers needed at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center

Published 4:04 pm Tuesday, June 27, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

The Phoebe Sumter Medical Center Hospital Auxillary is looking for volunteers in the following areas: Hospital Gift Shop and Front Desk.

From Staff Reports

 

AMERICUS – The Phoebe Sumter Medical Center Hospital Auxiliary is in need of volunteers to work in the hospital gift shop and at the front desk. Those who are interested in volunteering can pick up an application in the hospital gift shop or call during hours of operation (listed below). They may also contact the membership chair at psmcauxmembership@gmail.com for more information. #BeInvolved #PhoebeFamily #PhoebeVolunteer

More Local News

Sumter Cycling monthly First Saturday Ride to be held Saturday, July 1 in Ellaville

Area Beat Report June 26, 2023

Area Beat Report June 23 through 26, 2023

Area Beat Report June 21 through 22

Print Article
  • Jimmy Carter historical coverage