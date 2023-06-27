Volunteers needed at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center Published 4:04 pm Tuesday, June 27, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The Phoebe Sumter Medical Center Hospital Auxiliary is in need of volunteers to work in the hospital gift shop and at the front desk. Those who are interested in volunteering can pick up an application in the hospital gift shop or call during hours of operation (listed below). They may also contact the membership chair at psmcauxmembership@gmail.com for more information. #BeInvolved #PhoebeFamily #PhoebeVolunteer