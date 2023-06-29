GSW’s Alexander selected Valley League All-Star Published 3:10 pm Thursday, June 29, 2023

From Staff Reports

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. – Georgia Southwestern State University senior catcher Kalvin Alexander was selected as a 2023 Valley League All-Star and represented the Charlottesville Tom Sox in the midseason showcase played Sunday at Bing Crosby Stadium in Front Royal, VA.

Alexander was one of five Tom Sox players named to the South team, but the only non-NCAA Division I representative joining teammates from Wofford, Rice and Old Dominion. He is the third Sox returner to be named an all-star, serving as one of the league’s top catchers. Alexander has made 77 outs this summer without recording an error or a passed ball and hit his first double of the season last Saturday in addition to a home run on June 9 against Harrisonburg.

A native of Lakeland, FL., Alexander led GSW in home runs (10) this spring and had 12 multi-hit games as the Hurricanes won their first-ever Peach Belt Conference regular season and tournament championships.