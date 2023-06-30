Phoebe Sumter leaders volunteer at Healthy Sumter Community Garden at Brookdale Park and are greeted by special guests Published 2:37 pm Friday, June 30, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – A number of Phoebe Sumter leaders, including CEO Carlyle Walton, volunteered this morning at the Healthy Sumter Community Garden at Brookdale Park. While there, they were joined by former Phoebe Sumter CEO Brandi Lunneborg and her family. Lunneborg served as CEO of Phoebe Sumter for seven years (2014-2021) and was a driving force in the creation of the Healthy Sumter Initiative and community gardens.

The volunteers harvested 25 pounds of cherry tomatoes, 35 pounds of green tomatoes, 15 pounds of squash and two watermelons (35 pounds). They also cleaned out the six tomato garden boxes and two squash garden boxes to get them ready for additional planting in the future.