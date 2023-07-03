Area Beat Report June 30 through July 2

Published 8:16 pm Monday, July 3, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Cheseboro, Cedric Lamar (In Jail), 36, Theft By Receiving Stolen Property
  • Clark, Traymon Lamar (In Jail), 21, DUI-Alcohol/Headlight Requirements
  • Hutchins, Kelly Raymir (In Jail), 47, Theft By Taking
  • Robinson, Jamaine (Bonded Out), 41, Speeding/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Child or youth restraint not used properly/Headlight Requirements/Failure to Maintain Insurance
  • Roland, Ronald Maurice (In Jail), 49, Hold for Dougherty County
  • Sims, Medrekious Jennard (Bonded Out), 30, Battery – Family Violence
  • Solomon Keshonna Nicole, 22, Simple Battery
  • Wright, Kenneth Edward (In Jail), 58, Speeding/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Drive Use Due Care/Driving under the influence of Drugs/Alcohol

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

6/30

  • 100 Cantey Dr. at 1:25 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle
  • 487 Arch Helms Rd. at Lot 14 at 5:02 a.m., Animal Complaint
  • Hwy 49 N at MM 23 at 8:04 a.m., Warning issued for speeding
  • Hwy 49 N at MM 24 at 8:27 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warning issued for speeding
  • GA Hwy 377 at MP 3 at 8:36 a.m., Speeding
  • 378 Yankee Rd. at 9:10 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • Old Andersonville Rd. at 9:16 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warning issued for speeding
  • 272 Bear Branch Rd. at 12:28 p.m., 911 Hangup
  • 124 C Carter St. at 3:01 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • Hwy 19 South at Fire Department Entrance at 4:57 p.m., Assist Motorist
  • 1214 GA Hwy 280 W at 5:17 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 105 Sandstone Dr. at 7:59 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 119 N County Line Rd. at 5:22 p.m., Suspcious Vehicle

7/1

  • GA Hwy 19 at Park Row at 3:07 a.m., Traffic Stop
  • 501 Flintside Dr. at 5:38 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 149 Jenkins Rd. at 4:22 a.m., Missing Person
  • 214 Bear Branch Rd. at 9:54 a.m., 911 Hangup
  • Hwy 19 South at Little Bear Branch Rd. Bookers at 10:37 a.m., Traffic Accident
  • 153 Sixth St. at 1:50 p.m., Civil Matter
  • 125 Hwy 280 West at 3:28 p.m., Animal Complaint
  • 124 GA Forest Rd. at 4:39 p.m., Information for officer
  • 513 Flintside Dr. at 5 p.m., Welfare Check
  • GA Hwy 19 N at MM 17 at 5:03 p.m., Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • Hwy 19 S at Brownless at 5:27 p.m., Accident Report
  • 453 Lamar Rd. at 8:53 p.m., Deer Accident Report
  • 105 Sandstone Dr. at 9:09 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 302 Southwestern Circle at 9:26 p.m., Shots Fired
  • GA Hwy 49 N at Toad Rd. at 11:56 p.m., Speeding

7/2

  • 136 S. Village Dr. at 3:24 a.m., Loud Music
  • 100 Hwy 19 N at 9:16 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 100 W Main St. at Train Depot at 12:29 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 149 Sylvan Ridge Road at 1:14 p.m., Alarm Activation at 1:14 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • Hwy 49 N at MM 24 at 1:25 p.m., Traffic Stop
  • Hwy 280 E at 1:27 p.m., Traffic Stop
  • Hwy 280 E at Huntington Rd. at 3:45 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning issued for speeding
  • 1711 E. Lamar St. at WALMART at 3:48 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning issued for Seat Belt Violation
  • 378 Yankee Rd. at 5:10 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • Flintside Dr. at Fish Rd. at 6:37 p.m., Accident Report
  • 143 Pecan Terrace at 11:26 p.m., Fight
  • 406 W. Ellaville St. 2A at 12:18 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • GA Hwy 49 N at Freeman Rd. at 3:21 a.m., Roadway Blocked
  • 648 Hwy 19 South at 5:07 p.m., Suspicious Person
  • GA Hwy 49 North at 6:31 a.m., Deer Accident Report

 

More Local News

Phoebe Sumter leaders volunteer at Healthy Sumter Community Garden at Brookdale Park and are greeted by special guests

Area Beat Report June 28, 2023

Area Beat Report June 27, 2023

Sumter Cycling monthly First Saturday Ride to be held Saturday, July 1 in Ellaville

Print Article
  • Jimmy Carter historical coverage