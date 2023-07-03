Area Beat Report June 30 through July 2
Published 8:16 pm Monday, July 3, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Cheseboro, Cedric Lamar (In Jail), 36, Theft By Receiving Stolen Property
- Clark, Traymon Lamar (In Jail), 21, DUI-Alcohol/Headlight Requirements
- Hutchins, Kelly Raymir (In Jail), 47, Theft By Taking
- Robinson, Jamaine (Bonded Out), 41, Speeding/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Child or youth restraint not used properly/Headlight Requirements/Failure to Maintain Insurance
- Roland, Ronald Maurice (In Jail), 49, Hold for Dougherty County
- Sims, Medrekious Jennard (Bonded Out), 30, Battery – Family Violence
- Solomon Keshonna Nicole, 22, Simple Battery
- Wright, Kenneth Edward (In Jail), 58, Speeding/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Drive Use Due Care/Driving under the influence of Drugs/Alcohol
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
6/30
- 100 Cantey Dr. at 1:25 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle
- 487 Arch Helms Rd. at Lot 14 at 5:02 a.m., Animal Complaint
- Hwy 49 N at MM 23 at 8:04 a.m., Warning issued for speeding
- Hwy 49 N at MM 24 at 8:27 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warning issued for speeding
- GA Hwy 377 at MP 3 at 8:36 a.m., Speeding
- 378 Yankee Rd. at 9:10 a.m., Alarm Activation
- Old Andersonville Rd. at 9:16 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warning issued for speeding
- 272 Bear Branch Rd. at 12:28 p.m., 911 Hangup
- 124 C Carter St. at 3:01 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- Hwy 19 South at Fire Department Entrance at 4:57 p.m., Assist Motorist
- 1214 GA Hwy 280 W at 5:17 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 105 Sandstone Dr. at 7:59 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 119 N County Line Rd. at 5:22 p.m., Suspcious Vehicle
7/1
- GA Hwy 19 at Park Row at 3:07 a.m., Traffic Stop
- 501 Flintside Dr. at 5:38 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 149 Jenkins Rd. at 4:22 a.m., Missing Person
- 214 Bear Branch Rd. at 9:54 a.m., 911 Hangup
- Hwy 19 South at Little Bear Branch Rd. Bookers at 10:37 a.m., Traffic Accident
- 153 Sixth St. at 1:50 p.m., Civil Matter
- 125 Hwy 280 West at 3:28 p.m., Animal Complaint
- 124 GA Forest Rd. at 4:39 p.m., Information for officer
- 513 Flintside Dr. at 5 p.m., Welfare Check
- GA Hwy 19 N at MM 17 at 5:03 p.m., Traffic Stop/Speeding
- Hwy 19 S at Brownless at 5:27 p.m., Accident Report
- 453 Lamar Rd. at 8:53 p.m., Deer Accident Report
- 105 Sandstone Dr. at 9:09 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 302 Southwestern Circle at 9:26 p.m., Shots Fired
- GA Hwy 49 N at Toad Rd. at 11:56 p.m., Speeding
7/2
- 136 S. Village Dr. at 3:24 a.m., Loud Music
- 100 Hwy 19 N at 9:16 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 100 W Main St. at Train Depot at 12:29 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 149 Sylvan Ridge Road at 1:14 p.m., Alarm Activation at 1:14 p.m., Alarm Activation
- Hwy 49 N at MM 24 at 1:25 p.m., Traffic Stop
- Hwy 280 E at 1:27 p.m., Traffic Stop
- Hwy 280 E at Huntington Rd. at 3:45 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning issued for speeding
- 1711 E. Lamar St. at WALMART at 3:48 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning issued for Seat Belt Violation
- 378 Yankee Rd. at 5:10 p.m., Alarm Activation
- Flintside Dr. at Fish Rd. at 6:37 p.m., Accident Report
- 143 Pecan Terrace at 11:26 p.m., Fight
- 406 W. Ellaville St. 2A at 12:18 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- GA Hwy 49 N at Freeman Rd. at 3:21 a.m., Roadway Blocked
- 648 Hwy 19 South at 5:07 p.m., Suspicious Person
- GA Hwy 49 North at 6:31 a.m., Deer Accident Report