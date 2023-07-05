12U Misfits Travel Baseball Team finishes in second place at Grand Slam World Series Published 1:32 pm Wednesday, July 5, 2023

From Staff Reports

PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL – The 12U Misfits Travel Baseball Team from Americus recently went down to Panama City Beach, FL to compete in the Grand Slam World Series and came back as the tournament runner-up.

The Misfits beat teams from Mississippi, Tennessee, Kentucky and another team from Georgia. They also run ruled the eventual tournament champions Lexington Elite 14-2 early in the tournament. Along the way, Asher Bishop and Brycen Mazariegos each tossed no hitters and the team hit a total of seven home runs. Mazariegos hit four, Bryalan Carson hit two and Gage Norman hit one home run.