12U Misfits Travel Baseball Team finishes in second place at Grand Slam World Series

Published 1:32 pm Wednesday, July 5, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

The 12U Misfits Travel Baseball Team from Americus finished as the tournament runner-up at the Grand Slam World Series in Panama City Beach, FL. Bottom Left to Right: Easton Stuckey, Mason Dowdey, Jake Dutcher, Elijah Hicks, Wyatt Hitchcock, Gage Norman Top Left to Right: Coach Will Bishop, Lennox Cunningham, Asher Bishop, Noah Hosley, Brycen Mazariegos, Braylan Carson, Kane Beard, Will Raybon, Cole Palmer, Coach Steve Norman Submitted Photo

From Staff Reports

 

PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL – The 12U Misfits Travel Baseball Team from Americus recently went down to Panama City Beach, FL to compete in the Grand Slam World Series and came back as the tournament runner-up.

The Misfits beat teams from Mississippi, Tennessee, Kentucky and another team from Georgia. They also run ruled the eventual tournament champions Lexington Elite 14-2 early in the tournament. Along the way, Asher Bishop and Brycen Mazariegos each tossed no hitters and the team hit a total of seven home runs. Mazariegos hit four, Bryalan Carson hit two and Gage Norman hit one home run.

 

More Sports

South Georgia Tech names assistant men’s basketball coach

8U Kings come from behind to defeat Warriors in DHBC Summer Basketball League play

GSW’s Alexander selected Valley League All-Star

Sumter County All-Star Baseball Teams experience tremendous success

Print Article
  • Jimmy Carter historical coverage