Area Beat Report July 3 through 5, 2023

Published 12:37 pm Wednesday, July 5, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Drew, Cornelius Leigh (Bonded Out), 26, Battery against a female who is pregnant
  • Hutchings, Kelly Raymir (In Jail), 47, Theft By Taking
  • Montfort, Tanika Nicole (Bonded Out), 48, Headlight Requirements/DUI-Alcohol
  • Sellars, Justin Blake (In Jail), 34, Probation Violation
  • Thornton, Deddrick Kennard (Fine Paid), 26, Failure to Appear

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

7/3

  • Commerce Road at Neon Bass Road at 7:53 a.m., Traffic Accident
  • 500 W. Lamar St. at Sumter County Courthouse at 9:18 a.m., Information for officer
  • 124 N. Carter Fish Pond Rd. at 12:39 p.m.,
  • 961 Shiloh Rd. at Shiloh Baptist Church at 2:34 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • Hwy 49 S. at Logan Store Road at 2:38 p.m., Accident Report
  • Hwy 49 South at MM 23 at 3:18 p.m., Traffic Stop/Speeding/Failure to have license on person
  • 158 Pheasant Dr. at 3:34 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 501 Arch Helms Rd. at 4:47 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 113 Daisy Dr. at 5:48 p.m., Animal Complaint
  • 318 Ridgeway Dr. at 7:50 p.m., Accident Report
  • Hwy 27 E. and Pool Gin House Road at 10:43 p.m., Information for officer

7/4

  • GA Hwy 280 West at Equipment Station Rd. at 7:17 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warning issued for speeding
  • GA Hwy 280 W at Mile Marker 8 at 7:23 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warning issued for speeding
  • Hwy 49 N at MM 23 at 9:03 a.m., Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • SGTC Parkway at 9:40 a.m., Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • GA Hwy 280 E at Mile Marker 23 at 11:22 a.m., Speeding
  • 321 Lacross Rd. at Lot 29 at 11:23 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle
  • GA Hwy 280 E at Williams Rd. at 11:28 a.m., Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • GA Hwy 280 E at 12:23 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning issued for speeding
  • East Lamar St. at Mayo St. at 1:24 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for hands free
  • GA Hwy 280 East at Mile Marker 31 at 2:53 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning issued for speeding
  • 701 Hooks Mill Rd at 3:55 p.m., 911 Hangup
  • 205 E. Rockhill Dr. at 5:43 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 415 Confederate St. at 9:47 p.m., Information for officer
  • 143 Sunset Park Dr. at 10:19 p.m., Neighbor Dispute
  • 132 Canty Dr. at 10:35 p.m., 911 Hangup
  • 531 Tallent Store Rd. at 11:08 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 2113 Hwy 280 E at 12:10 a.m., Deer Accident Report
  • 945 Hwy 19 S at 4:24 a.m., Traffic Accident
  • Sunset Park at 4:28 a.m., Trouble Unknown
  • W. Rockhill Dr. at 4:39 a.m., Fireworks
  • 518 McMath Mill Rd. at 4:46 a.m., Criminal Trespass

7/5

  • 443 Bone Rd. at 12:59 a.m., 911 Hangup

