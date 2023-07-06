Area Beat Report July 5, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Deriso, Courtney Nicole (In Jail), 32, Holding for Houston County
- Holmes, Antonio Tremaine (In Jail), 39, Speeding/Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Thompson, Tyrone (Released to another jail), 56, Holding for Upson County
- Wilson, Michael Lee (In Jail), 31, Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers. Misuse of 911//Non-Compliance
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
7/5
- 443 Bone Rd. at 12:59 a.m., 911 Hangup
- 104 Mill St. at 7:53 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- Sumter County Courthouse unknown at 9:25 a.m., Lost or stolen tag
- 538 McMath Mill Rd. at 10:32 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle
- GA Hwy 49 N about Mile Post 24 at 12:31 p.m., Assist Motorist
- Airport Road at GA Hwy 49 N at 1:43 p.m., Speeding/Reckless Driving
- 256 Railroad St. at 2:13 p.m., Neighbor Dispute
- 257 Shiloh Rd. at 2:26 p.m., Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
- 1131 GA Hwy 27 East at 2:59 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 430 Tallent Store Road at 3:11 p.m., Theft
- 1668 Lamar Road Fire Station 5A at 4:27 p.m., Theft
- US Hwy 19 near Tallent Store Road at 4:45 p.m., Deer Accident Report
- Three Bridges Road at Field Road at 9:44 p.m., Deer Accident Report
7/6
- GA Hwy 195 South at Hines Dr. at 1:20 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 120 Airport Road at Sumter County Fire Station 1B, unsecured door
- GA State Route 49 at Mile Marker 25 at 5:19 a.m., Traffic Stop/Speeding