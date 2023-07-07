Area Beat Report July 6, 2023

Published 1:01 pm Friday, July 7, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Caldwell, Justin Wayne (In Jail), 35, Holding for Peach County
  • Gunn, Austin Eugene (Bonded Out), 27, Illegal possession of controlled substance
  • Holmes, Antonio Tremaine (In Jail), 39, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Speeding
  • Moses, Darius Lenard (In Jail), 21, Sentenced to serve five days for contempt
  • Welch, Thomas Cameron (In Jail), 27, Burglary – second degree

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

7/6

  • GA Hwy 195 South at Hines Dr. at 1:20 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • 120 Airport Road Sumter County Fire Station 1B at 1:45 a.m., Unsecured Door
  • GA State Route 49 at Mile Marker 25 at 5:19 a.m., Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • District Line Rd. about Upper River Rd. at 10:19 a.m., Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • 138 Bob Dodson Rd. at 3:01 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • US Hwy 19 South at MM 1 at 3:18 p.m., Abandoned Vehicle
  • 1346 US Hwy 19 South at Lot A at 3:46 p.m., 911 Hangup
  • 158 Lakeridge Rd. at 6:23 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 245 Southland Rd. at Cornerstone Church at 6:31 p.m., Information for officer
  • 145 Pecan Terrace at 9:47 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • GA Hwy 49 N at Mile Marker 23 at 11:32 p.m., Speeding/Knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended license/Failure to maintain insurance
  • 191 Buchannan Dr. at 11:46 p.m., Civil Matter
  • 109 Thomas Dr. at Power Sport Plus at 3:08 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • GA Hwy 49 N at Mile Marker 20 at 5:35 a.m., Vehicle Pursuit

7/7

  • US Hwy 280 East at N. Bailey Ave. at 1:08 a.m., Traffic Stop
  • Hill Crest Grange Dr. and US Hwy 19 South at 3:08 a.m., Abandoned Vehicle

More Local News

Area Beat Report July 5, 2023

Area Beat Report July 3 through 5, 2023

Area Beat Report June 30 through July 2

Phoebe Sumter leaders volunteer at Healthy Sumter Community Garden at Brookdale Park and are greeted by special guests

Print Article
  • Jimmy Carter historical coverage