Area Beat Report July 6, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Caldwell, Justin Wayne (In Jail), 35, Holding for Peach County
- Gunn, Austin Eugene (Bonded Out), 27, Illegal possession of controlled substance
- Holmes, Antonio Tremaine (In Jail), 39, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Speeding
- Moses, Darius Lenard (In Jail), 21, Sentenced to serve five days for contempt
- Welch, Thomas Cameron (In Jail), 27, Burglary – second degree
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
7/6
- GA Hwy 195 South at Hines Dr. at 1:20 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 120 Airport Road Sumter County Fire Station 1B at 1:45 a.m., Unsecured Door
- GA State Route 49 at Mile Marker 25 at 5:19 a.m., Traffic Stop/Speeding
- District Line Rd. about Upper River Rd. at 10:19 a.m., Traffic Stop/Speeding
- 138 Bob Dodson Rd. at 3:01 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- US Hwy 19 South at MM 1 at 3:18 p.m., Abandoned Vehicle
- 1346 US Hwy 19 South at Lot A at 3:46 p.m., 911 Hangup
- 158 Lakeridge Rd. at 6:23 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 245 Southland Rd. at Cornerstone Church at 6:31 p.m., Information for officer
- 145 Pecan Terrace at 9:47 p.m., Alarm Activation
- GA Hwy 49 N at Mile Marker 23 at 11:32 p.m., Speeding/Knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended license/Failure to maintain insurance
- 191 Buchannan Dr. at 11:46 p.m., Civil Matter
- 109 Thomas Dr. at Power Sport Plus at 3:08 a.m., Alarm Activation
- GA Hwy 49 N at Mile Marker 20 at 5:35 a.m., Vehicle Pursuit
7/7
- US Hwy 280 East at N. Bailey Ave. at 1:08 a.m., Traffic Stop
- Hill Crest Grange Dr. and US Hwy 19 South at 3:08 a.m., Abandoned Vehicle