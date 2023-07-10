89 GSW student-athletes on Peach Belt Conference Presidential Honor Roll Published 3:59 pm Monday, July 10, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Georgia Southwestern State University placed 89 student-athletes on the 2022-23 Peach Belt Conference Presidential Honor Roll released recently by the league office.

The Presidential Honor Roll presented by Barnes & Noble College recognizes the outstanding academic achievements of Peach Belt Conference student-athletes who compete in the league’s 16 championship sports both at full member institutions and associate member institutions. The Presidential Honor Roll honors all Peach Belt student-athletes who had a GPA of 3.0 or higher for the academic year. 1,577 student-athletes were recognized on this year’s list from the league’s 11 core institutions, giving the PBC 1,000 or more for the 13th year in a row.

The honor roll is divided into four groups: Presidential Scholars, Bronze Scholars, Silver Scholars and Gold Scholars. All student-athletes with a GPA from 3.0 to 3.24 are Presidential Scholars while Bronze Scholars are 3.25 to 3.49; Silver 3.50 to 3.74 and Gold Scholars are those with a 3.75 to 4.00.

The Georgia Southwestern baseball program had the largest number of Hurricane student-athletes on the list with 21. Women’s soccer was two shy of baseball with 19 honorees. The department reached 20 or more gold honorees for the second consecutive year and only the fourth time in school history.

The women’s tennis team led all GSW sports with the highest percentage of its roster on the Honor Roll as all seven members of the program earned distinction. Below is a list of the top five programs in 2022-23 according to the percentage of its roster receiving the Peach Belt honor:

Rank Sport Percent of Athletes on Honor Roll 1 Women’s Tennis 100% 2 Women’s Cross County 87.5% 3 Women’s Soccer 86.9 % 4 Men’s Golf 71.4% 5 Softball 70.1%

GSW academic honorees on the 2022-23 PBC Presidential Honor Roll:

Gold Scholars [20]: Matthew Mamatas (Baseball), Jacob McClure (Baseball), Gregory Wozniak (Baseball), Lucas Bedleg (Soccer), Geraldine Alvarez (Women’s Soccer), Krystal Elie (Women’s Soccer), Maci Dunlap (Women’s Soccer), Sarah Freddolino (Women’s Soccer), Marina Thompson (Women’s Soccer), Shelby Watkins (Women’s Soccer), Savana Bradford (Softball), Natalia Herrera (Softball), Shelby Watkins (Women’s Soccer), Hannah Holloway (Softball), Henderson Hurdle (Softball), Kimmy Singer (Softball & Women’s Cross Country), Chloe Sneed (Softball), Easton Cummings (Women’s Tennis), Emily McClure (Women’s Tennis), Sonja Bernacki (Women’s Cross Country), Taylor Woodham (Women’s Cross Country).

Silver Scholars [14]: Paul Hegeman (Baseball), Reese Jackowiak (Baseball), Carsen Plumadore (Baseball), Jacob Rose (Men’s Basketball & Men’s Cross Country), Spencer Rose (Men’s Basketball), Cole Davison (Men’s Soccer), Matteo Landais (Men’s Soccer), Eva Gradl (Women’s Soccer), Teresa Rodriguez (Women’s Soccer), Zyandra Thomas (Women’s Soccer), Jacie Johns (Softball), Morgan Mullin. (Softball), Lina Benjelloun (Women’s Tennis), Chase McLain (Men’s Golf).

Bronze Scholars [26]: Grant Adams (Baseball), George Davis (Baseball), Wade Law (Baseball), Hunter Foster (Baseball), Chris Patterson (Baseball), Grant McDonel (Baseball), Christopher Viamonte (Baseball), Jack Malleret (Men’s Soccer), Juan Ramirez (Men’s Soccer), Lucia Bustamante (Women’s Soccer), Emma Carter (Women’s Soccer), Emily Davis (Women’s Soccer), Lauren Ford (Women’s Soccer), Grace Grech (Women’s Soccer), Kaylee Hodges (Women’s Soccer), Trinity Johnson (Women’s Soccer), Grace O’Shaughnessy (Women’s Soccer), Karsen Winget (Women’s Soccer), Jade Lewis (Women’s Basketball), Bailey Christian (Softball & Women’s Cross Country), Ansley Duffey (Softball), Hailey Pinette (Softball), Lacey Rutledge (Softball), Zoe Willis (Softball), Lorenzo Santinelli (Men’s Golf), Trey Odom (Men’s Golf),

Presidential Scholars [29]: Kalvin Alexander (Baseball), Brandon Etter (Baseball), Rijnaldo Euson (Baseball), Colby Gordon (Baseball), Trent Justice (Baseball), Nick McCollum (Baseball), Riley Powers (Baseball), Reid Ragsdale (Baseball), Aaron Wainright (Baseball), Jaylen Jordon (Men’s Basketball), Jordan Whitening (Men’s Basketball), Damean Dominguez (Men’s Soccer), Vincent Montoya (Men’s Soccer), Pierre Rabbath (Men’s Soccer), Mathys Tifrit (Men’s Soccer), Lauren Gramling (Women’s Soccer), Sophia Kotopka (Women’s Soccer), Destiny Garrett (Women’s Basketball), Jacquelyn Levay (Women’s Basketball), Madison Griffiths (Softball), Regan Lee (Softball), Isabel Marcotte (Softball), Katelyn Wood (Softball), Madeline Barnes (Women’s Tennis), Maya Boynton (Women’s Tennis & Cross Country), Sofya Kanarskaya (Women’s Tennis & Cross Country), Geanna Richard (Women’s Tennis), Payne Sells (Men’s Golf), Nicolas Escobar (Men’s Golf).