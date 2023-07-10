8U Warriors use 10-2 second half run to defeat 8U Kings in DHBC play Published 2:06 pm Monday, July 10, 2023

AMERICUS – After one half of play, the score was tied at 6-6 between the 8U Warriors and the 8U Kings in the first game of the Dwight Harris Boys Club Basketball League on Friday, July 7, at the Ninth Grade Academy. However, in the second half, the 8U Warriors went on a 10-2 run and ended up defeating the 8U Kings 16-8.

In the second game of the day, the 14U Celtics jumped out to a 21-13 lead at halftime, but the Suns went on a 30-15 run in the second half and ended up defeating the Celtics 43-36. Trevion Breedlove led the Suns with 15 points and Jaydin Galloway had 13. Amir Nelson led the Celtics with 15 points.

The third game of the day featured two teams from the 17U boys’ division: the Knicks and the Clippers. In the first half, it was a back-and-forth affair between both teams with the Clippers leading 22-17 at the half. However, the Clippers continued to maintain their lead throughout the contest and went on to win by the score of 47-40. Tyler Rogers scored 16 points to lead the Clippers and Michael Terry, Kamerin Campbell and Jaylen Thomas each scored nine points for the Knicks.