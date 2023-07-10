Area Beat Report July 7 through July 9, 2023
Published 1:22 pm Monday, July 10, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Allen, Destiny Hope (In Jail), 23, Probation Violation
- Cole, Joshua (Bonded Out), 34, Failure to Appear
- Hinton, Antwan Demoro (Fine Paid), 42, Failure to Appear
- Jordan, Dantrell Devonta (In Jail), 28, Failure to Appear/Probation Violation/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Speeding/Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer
- Lindsey, Darron (In Jail), 26, Criminal Trespass
- Martinez-Fierro, Dionis Day (Time Served), 29, County Disorderly Conduct
- Monts, Michael Timothy (In Jail), 38, Probation Violation/Aggravated Assault/Cruelty to Children in the third degree/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
- Stremme, Jeremy Michael (In Jail), 40, Driver use due care/Driving while license suspended or revoked/DUI-Alcohol/Aggravated Assault/Batery – Family Violence/Cruelty to Children in the third degree/Giving false name, Address or birthdate to police officer/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officer
- Walker, Eric Jerrod (In Jail), 45, Probation Violation
- Wilson, Emilee Taylor (In Jail), 23, Criminal Attempt to commit a felony/Aggravated Battery
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
7/7
- US Hwy 280 E and N. Bailey Ave. at 1:08 a.m., Traffic Stop/headlight and tag light equipment violations
- 352 McMath Mill Rd. at Sumter County LEC at 1:54 a.m., Information for officer
- Hill Crest Grange Dr. and US Hwy 19 South at 3:08 a.m., Abandoned Vehicle
- Georgia Hwy 49N at Mile Marker 20 at 5:35 a.m., Vehicle Pursuit
- 206 ML Hudson St. at 7:27 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- 321 Lacross Rd. at 10:19 a.m., Welfare Check
- 113 Daisy Dr. at 10:27 a.m., Information for officer
- 233 Joe Buchannan Rd. at 12:54 p.m., Forgery
- 908 Adderton St. at 2:35 p.m., Forgery
- 738 GA Hwy 118 at 4:41 p.m., Vehicle Theft
- GA State Route 49 at Mile Marker 20 at 9:17 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for expired registration
- 117 Deerfield Dr. at 9:25 p.m., Animal Complaint
- 120 Jenkins Rd. at 10:09 p.m., Bad Child
- 538 Hwy 280 east Lot 36 at 12:47 a.m., Shots Fired/County Disorderly Conduct
7/8
- GA State Route 45 at Joe Buchannan Rd. at 1:49 a.m., Warning for defective headlight
- Hwy 280 E. at Styles Robinson at 3:19 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- GA State Route 49 at New Era Rd. at 4:29 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 1726 E. Lamar St. at Sumter Auto Care at 6:42 a.m., 911 Hangup
- US Hwy 280 E. at Williams Rd. at 1:37 p.m., Assist Motorist
- US Hwy 280 E about MM 20 at 2:37 p.m., Traffic Stop/verbal warning for speeding
- US Hwy 280 E. at Huntington Rd. at 3:27 p.m., Verbal warning for expired tag
- Dowdy Rd. at US Hwy 280 E. at 3:40 p.m., Traffic Stop/Verbal warning for no tag displayed
- District Line Rd. about Upper River Rd. at 4:20 p.m., Traffic Stop/Speeding
- 521 McMath Mill Rd. at 11:41 p.m., 911 Hangup
- 770 McMath Mill Rd. Ext at 11:45 p.m., 911 Hangup
- State Hwy 49 N at Franklin Williams Rd. at 11:54 p.m., Assist Motorist
- Lane Store Road at 12:04 a.m., Deer Accident Report
- 2124 US Hwy 280 W at West Sumter Retirement Village at 12:37 a.m., Assist Another Agency
- 900 Southwestern Circle at Apt. 802 at 1:43 a.m., Information for officer
7/9
- Old Plains Hwy at Hwy 280 W at 2:53 a.m., Traffic Stop/Driver driving in the opposite lane of traffic
- Lamar Rd. and Tim Tucker Rd. at 3:13 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 222 Graystone Dr. at 1:18 p.m., Civil Matter
- 127 Parkers Mill Creek Rd. at 4:21 p.m., 911 Hangup
- 193 GA Hwy 308 at 7:01 p.m., 911 Hangup
- East Forsyth St. at Sun Valley Dr. at 11:14 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for headlight requirements
- 1329 GA Hwy 30 West at 11:57 p.m., Deer Accident Report
- Myrtle Springs Rd. at Talent Store Rd. at 12:32 a.m., Roadway Blocked
- 300 Block of Lane Store Road at 1:34 a.m., Traffic Stop/Failure to Maintain Lane