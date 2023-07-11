Area Beat Report July 10, 2023

Published 3:19 pm Tuesday, July 11, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Heath, Girante Leon (In Jail), 25, Disorderly Conduct/Public Drunkenness
  • McClellan, Kiri Cheyenne (In Jail), 30, City Probation

Peeples, Jason Lenard (In Jail), 30, Disorderly Conduct/Battery – Family Violence/Cruelty to Children in third degree

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

7/10

  • Shiloh Rd. off GA Hwy 19 N at 9:48 a.m., Animal Complaint
  • Lee St. at Deerfield Dr. at 9:49 a.m., Animal Complaint
  • 726 GA Hwy 30 W at 1:36 p.m., 911 Hangup
  • 1601 North Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. at Suite Sumter at 3:55 p.m., Threats
  • Hwy 280 E. at MM 24 at 4:07 p.m., Abandoned Vehicle
  • 115 South Village Dr. at 4:08 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • Hwy 280 W and Rockhill Dr. at 6:40 p.m., Traffic Stop/warning for trailer registration
  • Hwy 228 at 9:37 p.m., Speeding/Reckless Driving
  • 983 Hwy 27 E. at 10:59 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 109 Rabbit Branch Rd. at 2:55 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • Hwy 49 N at Old Andersonville Rd. at 3:12 a.m., Assist Another Agency

