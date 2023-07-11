Four Jets participate in All-American JUCO Showcase Invitational Published 2:33 pm Tuesday, July 11, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Three returning and one new member of the South Georgia Technical College 2023 – 2024 men’s basketball squad participated in the All-American JUCO Showcase – Invitational Top 200 NCAA certified event in Atlanta this past weekend, announced South Georgia Technical College Jets head basketball coach Chris Ballauer.

Ryan Djoussa, a 6’ 8” sophomore from Dublin, Ireland; Deonte Williams, a 6’ 8” guard from Sydney, Australia; and Noah Barnett, a 6’ 11” forward from Adelaide, Australia; along with Israel Momodu, a 6’ 9” transfer forward from Shawnee Community College who went to high school at Eagles Landing in McDonough, GA; were the four Jets who attended the All-American JUCO Showcase. Momodu made the top 20 all-star game.

“This event is by invitation only,” said Jets head Coach Chris Ballauer. “Our guys represented us well at the showcase which was Played at Morrow High School. I was proud of Israel Momodu for making the top 20 All-Star Game and then Deonte Williams received his first D1 offer this weekend. The guys played well as a whole and represented the college well.”

The All-American JUCO Showcase is a premier event for 2024 junior college players. Along with exposure to college coaches and NBA scouts, the JUCO showcase attracts national media attention from ESPN, NBC Sports, CBS Sports, and many more. Each player played in up to four games throughout the weekend. Only the top players were invited to participate in the Top 20 All-Star Showcase on Sunday.