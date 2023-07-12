Area Beat Report July 11, 2023
Published 1:27 pm Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Barfield, Tamara Lynne (In Jail), 34, Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance/Possession and use of drug related objects
- Bridges, Lakeisha Monique (In Jail), 32, Terroristic Threats and Acts/Simple Battery
- Clemons, Contrevion Montrell (Sentenced), 26, Sentenced to six months (County Time)
- Dixon, Brandon Charles (In Jail), 24, Illegal Possession of Controlled Substance
- Gibson, Shalonda (Bonded Out), 43, Terroristic Threats and Acts
- Mercer, Brandon Keith (In Jail), 28, Criminal Damage to Property – Second Degree
- Shaw, Bryan Christopher (Rebook), 25, Back for Court
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
7/11
- 500 W. Lamar St. at Sumter County Courthouse at 9:50 a.m., Lost or Stolen Tag
- 126 US Hwy 280 at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center at 9:54 a.m., Pickup/Transport Prisoner
- 272 Bear Branch Rd. at 4:10 p.m., 911 Hangup
- 110 Rock Dale Subdivision at 6:22 p.m., Animal Complaint
- 199 Roy Circle at 12:02 a.m., Speeding/Reckless Driving
- 180 GA Hwy 308 at 12:09 a.m., Bad Child
- 477 Lakewood Ave. at 12:45 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 329 Jackson St. at 3:18 a.m., Civil Disturbance