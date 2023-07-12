Area Beat Report July 11, 2023

Published 1:27 pm Wednesday, July 12, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Barfield, Tamara Lynne (In Jail), 34, Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance/Possession and use of drug related objects
  • Bridges, Lakeisha Monique (In Jail), 32, Terroristic Threats and Acts/Simple Battery
  • Clemons, Contrevion Montrell (Sentenced), 26, Sentenced to six months (County Time)
  • Dixon, Brandon Charles (In Jail), 24, Illegal Possession of Controlled Substance
  • Gibson, Shalonda (Bonded Out), 43, Terroristic Threats and Acts
  • Mercer, Brandon Keith (In Jail), 28, Criminal Damage to Property – Second Degree
  • Shaw, Bryan Christopher (Rebook), 25, Back for Court

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

7/11

  • 500 W. Lamar St. at Sumter County Courthouse at 9:50 a.m., Lost or Stolen Tag
  • 126 US Hwy 280 at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center at 9:54 a.m., Pickup/Transport Prisoner
  • 272 Bear Branch Rd. at 4:10 p.m., 911 Hangup
  • 110 Rock Dale Subdivision at 6:22 p.m., Animal Complaint
  • 199 Roy Circle at 12:02 a.m., Speeding/Reckless Driving
  • 180 GA Hwy 308 at 12:09 a.m., Bad Child
  • 477 Lakewood Ave. at 12:45 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 329 Jackson St. at 3:18 a.m., Civil Disturbance

 

More Local News

Area Beat Report July 10, 2023

Area Beat Report July 7 through July 9, 2023

Area Beat Report July 6, 2023

Area Beat Report July 5, 2023

Print Article
  • Jimmy Carter historical coverage