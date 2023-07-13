GSW Hurricanes release 2023 men’s soccer schedule Published 2:07 pm Thursday, July 13, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Fifth-year head coach Eric Crawford and the Georgia Southwestern State men’s soccer team finalized their 2023 schedule with 16 matches, including seven to be played at Hurricane Field. GSW will play six of their seven home contests under the lights.

The Hurricanes open their season at home with an afternoon match against Alabama-Huntsville on Sept. 3. It is the only home match of the fall that will not be played in the evening. GSW hits the road for a pair of away contests with trips to Shorter University on Sept. 6 and Middle Georgia State on Sept. 9, before returning home to host a three-game home slate. Clayton State visits Americus on Sept. 13, North Georgia is in town on Sept. 16 and non-conference foe Embry-Riddle wraps up the home stand on Sept. 20. A trip to Aiken, S.C. to face USC Aiken follows on Sept. 23. The Hurricanes host conference opponent Flagler College for their final home game of September.

GSW embarks on its longest stretch of the season away from home with matches at the 2022 Peach Belt Conference champions Lander University on Sept. 30, at North Georgia on Oct. 7 and a non-conference matchup at Florida Southern on Oct. 11 before returning back home to host USC Aiken on the 14th. The Hurricanes will host the defending PBC Champs on Oct. 21 to conclude the home portion of their schedule. Trips to Shaw University and Clayton State round out the regular season.