Area Beat Report July 14 through 17, 2023
Published 1:38 pm Monday, July 17, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Askew, James Dewayne (In Jail), 43, Possession and use of drug related objects/Marijuana Possession less than an oz./Illegal Possession of controlled substance
- Evans, Sha’ Maraa’Jayla (Bonded Out),18, Theft By Shoplifting
- Germany, Chancelor Bernard (Back for Court), 51, Back for Court
- Gillis, Sendrik Vadriez (In Jail), 35, Purchase, Possession, Manufacture, Distribution or sale of Marijuana/Driving on roadways laned for traffic/Attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia Controlled Substance Act – Felony/Trafficking in Cocaine, illegal drugs, Marijuana or Mehtamphetamine
Guidi, Audrea Loree (In Jail), 35, Conspiracy to commit a felony/Headlight Requirements/Possession or use of drug related objects/Illegal possession of controlled substance/Purchase, Possession, Manuafacture, Distribution or sale of Marijuana
- Harris, Rafael Lamar (In Jail), 38, Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Brug Related Object/Criminal Trespass
- Jenkins, Keyundra Maryett (Bonded Out), 39, Failure to Appear
- Lincoln, Carla Maria (In Jail), 38, Battery/Terroristic Threats and Acts/Furnishing, Purchasing and possession of alcoholic Beverages by person below legal age
- McCray, Diamond Shantrell (Bonded Out), 26, Battery/Battery – Family Violence/Cruelty to Children in third degree – allowing children to witness violence
- MicKinney, Lauryn Ashley (In Jail), 24, conspiracy to commit a felony/Illegal possession of controlled substance/Purchase, possession, manufacture, Distribution or sale of Marijuana
- Montgomery, Makayla Nicole (In Jail), 18, Underage Possession of alcohol
- Morgan, Kewan Lequent (In Jail), 43, Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Failure to Appear
- Stuckett, Shyeann Michelle (In Jail), 24, Terroristic Threats and Acts/Criminal Trespass/Failure to Appear
- Tyner, Mario Sentell (Bonded Out), 42, Theft by conversion
- Tyson, Tevin Shavor (In Jail), 29, Failure to Appear
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
7/14
- GA Hwy 49 N at MM 23 at 2:36 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for defective headlight
- 123 Packing House Road at 2:42 a.m., Bad Child
- GA Hwy 49 N at MM 18 at 4:31 a.m., Traffic Stop/Speeding
- 119 N Lee St. and 106 Tripp St. at Citizens Bank locations at 10:31 a.m., Forgery
- 153 Timmy Warren Dr. Lot B at 10:45 a.m., Theft
- 114 Orchard Dr. at 2:12 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 173 Quail Dr. at 6:29 p.m., Suspicious Person
- 110 2nd St. at 1:40 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- Hwy 19 South at Magnolia St. at Gladys at 8:07 p.m., Seat Belt Violation
7/15
- 313 West Church St. at 4:32 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 391 Flintside Dr. at 4:37 p.m., Theft
- Lamar Road at Tim Tucker Rd. at 10:14 a.m., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
- Hwy 30 and Pheasant Dr. at 10:23 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning issued for headlights 30 minutes after sundown
- Hooks Mill Rd. and Mask Rd. at 10:37 p.m., Livestock in Road
- 2124 Hwy 280 West at 1:07 a.m., Theft
- Hwy 30 at Talent Store Road at 3:11 a.m., Traffic Stop/Speeding/Child restraint not used properly
- Hwy 19 South at Custom Performance at 3:23 a.m., Traffic Stop/warning issued for headlight violation
7/16
- Hwy 19 South at Waffle House at 3:52 a.m., Traffic Stop/warning for failure to obey traffic control device
- GA State Route 30 at Mile Marker 35 at 9:16 a.m., Traffic Stop/warning for failure to dim headlights
- Brady Rd. and Tommy Hooks Rd. at 9:19 a.m., Accident Report
- 243 East Rock Hill Dr. at 9:23 a.m., Civil Matter
- GA State Route 30 at Mile Marker 14 at 12:12 p.m., Traffic Stop/Speeding
- 426 N Spring Creek Circle Lot A at 1:07 p.m., 911 Hangup
- GA State Route 27 at District Line Rd. at 2:50 p.m., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
- GA State Route 3 at Mile Marker 14 at 3:52 p.m., Traffic Stop
- GA State Route 3 at Rucker St. at 4:09 p.m., Traffic Stop/warning issued for four wheeler on roadway
- Forsyth St. at Citizens Bank parking lot at 9:21 p.m., Traffic Stop/warning issued for brake light violation
- Hwy 280 West and McMath Mill Rd. at 9:24 p.m., Traffic Accident
- Youngs Mill Rd. and Hwy 30 West at 10:18 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning issued for tag light requirements
- Magnolia St. and Hwy 30 at Union Tab Parking Lot 10:26 p.m., Traffic Stop/Failure to have license on person
- 402 Old Plains Hwy at Jimmy Carter Boyhood Farm at 2:27 a.m., Alarm Activation