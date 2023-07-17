Area Beat Report July 14 through 17, 2023 Published 1:38 pm Monday, July 17, 2023

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

Askew, James Dewayne (In Jail), 43, Possession and use of drug related objects/Marijuana Possession less than an oz./Illegal Possession of controlled substance

Evans, Sha’ Maraa’Jayla (Bonded Out),18, Theft By Shoplifting

Germany, Chancelor Bernard (Back for Court), 51, Back for Court

Gillis, Sendrik Vadriez (In Jail), 35, Purchase, Possession, Manufacture, Distribution or sale of Marijuana/Driving on roadways laned for traffic/Attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia Controlled Substance Act – Felony/Trafficking in Cocaine, illegal drugs, Marijuana or Mehtamphetamine

Guidi, Audrea Loree (In Jail), 35, Conspiracy to commit a felony/Headlight Requirements/Possession or use of drug related objects/Illegal possession of controlled substance/Purchase, Possession, Manuafacture, Distribution or sale of Marijuana

Harris, Rafael Lamar (In Jail), 38, Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Brug Related Object/Criminal Trespass

Jenkins, Keyundra Maryett (Bonded Out), 39, Failure to Appear

Lincoln, Carla Maria (In Jail), 38, Battery/Terroristic Threats and Acts/Furnishing, Purchasing and possession of alcoholic Beverages by person below legal age

McCray, Diamond Shantrell (Bonded Out), 26, Battery/Battery – Family Violence/Cruelty to Children in third degree – allowing children to witness violence

MicKinney, Lauryn Ashley (In Jail), 24, conspiracy to commit a felony/Illegal possession of controlled substance/Purchase, possession, manufacture, Distribution or sale of Marijuana

Montgomery, Makayla Nicole (In Jail), 18, Underage Possession of alcohol

Morgan, Kewan Lequent (In Jail), 43, Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Failure to Appear

Stuckett, Shyeann Michelle (In Jail), 24, Terroristic Threats and Acts/Criminal Trespass/Failure to Appear

Tyner, Mario Sentell (Bonded Out), 42, Theft by conversion

Tyson, Tevin Shavor (In Jail), 29, Failure to Appear

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

7/14

GA Hwy 49 N at MM 23 at 2:36 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for defective headlight

123 Packing House Road at 2:42 a.m., Bad Child

GA Hwy 49 N at MM 18 at 4:31 a.m., Traffic Stop/Speeding

119 N Lee St. and 106 Tripp St. at Citizens Bank locations at 10:31 a.m., Forgery

153 Timmy Warren Dr. Lot B at 10:45 a.m., Theft

114 Orchard Dr. at 2:12 p.m., Alarm Activation

173 Quail Dr. at 6:29 p.m., Suspicious Person

110 2 nd St. at 1:40 a.m., Domestic Disturbance

St. at 1:40 a.m., Domestic Disturbance Hwy 19 South at Magnolia St. at Gladys at 8:07 p.m., Seat Belt Violation

7/15

313 West Church St. at 4:32 p.m., Alarm Activation

391 Flintside Dr. at 4:37 p.m., Theft

Lamar Road at Tim Tucker Rd. at 10:14 a.m., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation

Hwy 30 and Pheasant Dr. at 10:23 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning issued for headlights 30 minutes after sundown

Hooks Mill Rd. and Mask Rd. at 10:37 p.m., Livestock in Road

2124 Hwy 280 West at 1:07 a.m., Theft

Hwy 30 at Talent Store Road at 3:11 a.m., Traffic Stop/Speeding/Child restraint not used properly

Hwy 19 South at Custom Performance at 3:23 a.m., Traffic Stop/warning issued for headlight violation

7/16