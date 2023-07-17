Schley County 10U All-Stars win state tournament and are headed to Dixie Youth World Series

Published 2:08 pm Monday, July 17, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

This is a picture of the Schley County 10U All-Star Baseball Team that won the 10U Dixie Youth State Championship. They will represent Team Georgia in the Upcoming Dixie Youth World Series in Rustin, LA next week. Top row left to right: Kamden Hughes, Charlie Calhoun, Logan Garcia, Coleman Dobbs, Flint Melton, Hunter Albritton Bottom row left to right: Jake Lightner, Jase Rogers, Gage McCorkle, Cavan Jacobs, Braxton Gordon Coaches listed left to right: Will Gordon, Lee Hughes, Gabe Jacobs Submitted Photo

MADISON, GA – The Schley County 10U All-Star Baseball Team recently won the Georgia Dixie Youth State Tournament ad will represent Team Georgia In the Dixie Youth World Series in Rustin, LA next week.

Schley County won games over Burke County (15-0), Irwin County (10-9), Crawford County (8-6) and defeated the Wrens All-Stars twice by scores of 8-0 and 11-1 after losing to the Wrens team earlier in the tournament by the score of 8-3.

 

