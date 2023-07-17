Schley County 10U All-Stars win state tournament and are headed to Dixie Youth World Series Published 2:08 pm Monday, July 17, 2023

MADISON, GA – The Schley County 10U All-Star Baseball Team recently won the Georgia Dixie Youth State Tournament ad will represent Team Georgia In the Dixie Youth World Series in Rustin, LA next week.

Schley County won games over Burke County (15-0), Irwin County (10-9), Crawford County (8-6) and defeated the Wrens All-Stars twice by scores of 8-0 and 11-1 after losing to the Wrens team earlier in the tournament by the score of 8-3.