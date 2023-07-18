GSW hires new assistant women’s basketball coach Published 3:16 pm Tuesday, July 18, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Jalisa Mitchell comes to GSW after spending the 2022-2023 season as the Director of Basketball Operations at Northeastern University. The 2022-2023 season was historic for NU as the Huskies captured the Colonial Athletic Association regular season championship for the first time in program history, finished the season with a nine game win streak, and notched the most CAA wins in program history with 13.

Prior to Northeastern, Jalisa Mitchell spent the 2021-2022 season as the Associate Director of Player Development/Video Coordinator for Providence College women’s basketball in the Big East Conference.

Before arriving at Providence College Mitchell spent three seasons at Moberly Area Community College alongside Hana Haden. During her tenure, she saw her teams capture a Region XVI Regular-Season Championship, a MCCAC Conference Championship, a Midwest District Championship, and two NJCAA National Tournament Berths. Coach Mitchell was named the WBCA Assistant Coach of the Year in 2021.

Prior to coaching at Moberly Area Community College, Coach Mitchell coached a Whitfield School as Head Girls JV and Varsity Assistant Coach. In that year Mitchell helped the team to a 23-7 overall record and MSHSAA State third place finish.

Mitchell also has ties to AAU. She spent five years coaching with Lady Bradley Beal Elite serving as an assistant coach and marketing coordinator for the girls and boys programs. Mitchell played collegiate basketball for St. Louis Community College and Harris Stowe State University where she was coached by Hana Haden. She earned her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with emphasis in entrepreneurship.

While at Harris Stowe she was inducted into the National Society of Leadership. She played two years for the Hornets and as a senior, she helped the Hornet’s reach a 19-13 win season and most program wins since 2007. Originally from St. Louis, Missouri, Mitchell attended Lutheran High School North as a multi-sport athlete, four-year varsity letter winner, starter and captain. She is a member of professional and national organizations Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.