Approvals voted on and decisions made at Sumter County BOC regular meeting Published 12:56 pm Thursday, July 20, 2023

AMERICUS – On Tuesday, July 18, the Sumter County Board of Commissioners (BOC) voted unanimously to affirm a series of approvals at its regular meeting at the Sumter County Courthouse.

Early in the meeting, the BOC voted unanimously to approve a request from Harshadkumar H. Modi for an alcoholic beverage license for consumption off-premises of beer and wine for the business named Amerisaigis LLC, located at 1409 Felder St. in Americus. Heather Tyler of the Sumter County Planning and Zoning Board told the BOC that Mr. Modi had complied with all of the necessary regulations and that it was now up to the BOC. Commissioner Smith made a motion for approval and Commissioner Clay Jones seconded the motion. The BOC voted and the motion to grant the license passed unanimously.

The BOC also voted unanimously to approve the contract for unpaved roads to W.L. Schwartz LLC for the maintenance of dirt roads in Sumter County. Commissioner Jim Reid made a motion for approval and Commissioner Jones seconded the motion. The BOC voted and the motion carried unanimously.

The BOC also voted unanimously to give $9,000.00 to the Southwestern Judicial Circuit Accountability Court for a 10 percent grant funds match requirement. These funds will come from the D.A.T.E. funds. Board Chairman Mark Waddell stated that this is done on an annual basis. Commissioner Smith made a motion for approval and Commissioner Jones seconded the motion. The BOC voted and the motion to approve passed unanimously.

The BOC also approved unanimously a resolution to Adoption Agreement Amendment #1 to the Association of County Commissioners of Georgia (ACCG) 457 (B) Deferred Compensation Plan for Sumter County Employees. Commissioner Jesse Smith made a motion for approval and Commissioner Clay Jones seconded the motion. The BOC voted and the approval passed unanimously.

In a related note, the BOC also voted unanimously to approve the ACCG 457 (B) Deferred Compensation Plan for Sumter County Employees Adoption Agreement Amendment #1. Commissioner Smith made a motion for approval and Commissioner Jones seconded the motion. The BOC voted and the motion for approval passed unanimously.

In addition to the aforementioned approvals voted on by the BOC, it also approved the Budget Amendment for the Magistrate Court for FYE 2024. Commissioner Smith made a motion for approval and Commissioner Jones seconded the motion. A vote was taken and the approval passed unanimously.

There was also a discussion on the salaries of jail detention officers. According to County Administrator Rayetta Volley, Sheriff Eric Bryant wants to freeze one of his jail detention officer positions. The amount for that position is $28,672.37. Volley went on to say that Bryant wants to freeze that position and give raises to his staff on the jail side. Board Chairman Mark Waddell made a motion to freeze the jail detention officer position, the salary being $28,672.37. Commissioner Smith made a motion for approval and Commissioner Jim Reid seconded the motion. The BOC voted and the motion passed unanimously.