Area Beat Report July 19, 2023

Published 12:01 pm Thursday, July 20, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

NO ARRESTS!

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

7/19

  • GA Hwy 19 South at Albany Annex at 9:39 a.m., Animal Complaint
  • GA Hwy 49 N about Mile Marker 24 at 9:58 a.m., Speeding
  • 1287 Highway 27 at 12:48 p.m., Theft
  • 127 Olsen Dr. at 12:50 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • District Line Rd. at GA Hwy 27 E at 1:34 p.m., Verbal warning for passing in no passing zone
  • 194 Youngs Mill Rd. at 2:46 p.m., Identity Theft
  • 108 Lakeridge Dr. at 3:19 p.m., Animal Complaint
  • GA Hwy 280 E at GA Hwy 27 E at 3:21 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning issued for red light violation
  • 357 GA Hwy 49 South at 4:45 p.m., VIN Inspection
  • Lamar Rd. at MM 1 at 4:54 p.m., Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • 200 block of GA State Route 30 West at 8:59 p.m., Assist Motorist
  • GA State Route 30 E. at Mile Marker 28 at 9:02 p.m., Assist Motorist
  • GA State Route 30 at Mile Marker 19 at 10:01 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warnings for defective light tag, defective headlight and defective break lights.
  • US Hwy 280 E. at District Line Rd. at 10:14 p.m., Speeding
  • GA State Route 30 at Mile Marker 20 at 10:38 p.m., Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • 1996 GA Hwy 30 West at Concord UMC at 12:05 a.m., Assist Motorist
  • US Hwy 19 South at Hwy 280 West at 12:11 a.m., Expired or no drivers license/improper starting/Violation of limited license conditions

7/20

  • US Hwy 280 West about US Hwy 19 at 2:28 a.m., Traffic Stop/tag light and tail light violations
  • 401 Southerfield Rd. at 3:54 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 1029 GA Hwy 19 South at 3:59 a.m., 911 Hangup
  • 212 C Thomas Street at Americus Housing Authority at 4:49 a.m., Loud Music
  • Shiloh Rd. and Moore Rd. at 6:53 a.m., Roadway Blocked
  • 1029 US Hwy 19 South at Lot E at 7:32 a.m., 911 Hangup

 

 

