Area Beat Report July 20, 2023
Published 2:08 pm Friday, July 21, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Blasingame, Thomas James (In Jail), 32, Probation Violation
- Fuller, Jeremi Jerod (Charge Dismissed), 35, Failure to Appear
- Green, Marquiess Kinard (Bonded Out), 41, Battery – Family Violence
- Hurley, Kenneth (Bonded Out), 63, Headlight Requirements/Tag Light Required/Possession of open alcohol container/DUI-Alcohol/Driver Use Due Care
- Israel, Trevor Lee (In Jail), 33, Possession and use of Drug Related Objects
- Jones, Damion Rashod (In Jail), 27, Probation Violation/Battery
- Thomas, Alexis Zernora (In Jail), 42, Theft By Shoplifting
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
7/20
- US Hwy 280 W at US Hwy 19 at 2:28 a.m., Traffic Stop/tag light and tail light requirements
- 401 Southerfield Rd. at 3:54 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 1029 GA Hwy 19 South at 3:59 a.m., 911 Hangup
- 212 C Thomas Street at Americus Housing Authority at 4:49 a.m., Loud Music
- Shiloh Road at Moore Rd. at 6:53 a.m., Roadway Blocked
- 1029 US Hwy 19 S at Lot E at 7:32 a.m., 911 Hangup
- 854 Old Dawson Rd. at 9:16 a.m., Alarm Activation
- GA Hwy 19 N at McAurther Dr at 11:26 a.m., Deer Accident Report
- 903 South GA Tech Parkway at Sumter County High School at 12:18 p.m., 911 Hangup
- 983 GA Hwy 27 East at 12:32 p.m., 911 Hangup
- 669 Brady Rd. at 1:04 p.m., Theft
- Bumphead Rd. and Learning Lane at 1:10 p.m., Traffic Stop/Expired or no registration or title
- 277 McMath Mill Rd. at 2:22 p.m., Information for officer
- 143 Sylvan Dr. at 3:29 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- LEC Lobby at 3:30 p.m., Information for officer
- 0 Moon St. at 4:15 p.m., Information for officer
- 458 Shiloh Road at 5:26 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 1029 US Hwy 19 South at Lot E at 5:31 p.m., 911 Hangup
- GA State Route 49 at Dogwood Dr. at 7:21 p.m., Accident Report
- 207 Graham St. at 9 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- US Hwy 19 South at US Hwy 280 W at 9:51 p.m., Traffic Stop
- GA State Route 3 at South GA Tech Parkway at 10:17 p.m., Abandoned Vehicle
- Upper River Rd. at Middle River Rd. at 11:38 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for failure to maintain lane
- 604 Pessell Creek Rd. at 7:26 a.m., Welfare Check
7/21
- GA State Route 49 at Mile Marker 23 at 12:24 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
- US Hwy 280 West at Jack Slappey Rd. at 12:49 a.m., Traffic Stop/tag light violation
- 203 E. Church St. at 4:44 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 114 Church St. Andersonville City Hall 4:53 a.m., Suspicious Person