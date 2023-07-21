Area Beat Report July 20, 2023

Published 2:08 pm Friday, July 21, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Blasingame, Thomas James (In Jail), 32, Probation Violation
  • Fuller, Jeremi Jerod (Charge Dismissed), 35, Failure to Appear
  • Green, Marquiess Kinard (Bonded Out), 41, Battery – Family Violence
  • Hurley, Kenneth (Bonded Out), 63, Headlight Requirements/Tag Light Required/Possession of open alcohol container/DUI-Alcohol/Driver Use Due Care
  • Israel, Trevor Lee (In Jail), 33, Possession and use of Drug Related Objects
  • Jones, Damion Rashod (In Jail), 27, Probation Violation/Battery
  • Thomas, Alexis Zernora (In Jail), 42, Theft By Shoplifting

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

7/20

  • US Hwy 280 W at US Hwy 19 at 2:28 a.m., Traffic Stop/tag light and tail light requirements
  • 401 Southerfield Rd. at 3:54 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 1029 GA Hwy 19 South at 3:59 a.m., 911 Hangup
  • 212 C Thomas Street at Americus Housing Authority at 4:49 a.m., Loud Music
  • Shiloh Road at Moore Rd. at 6:53 a.m., Roadway Blocked
  • 1029 US Hwy 19 S at Lot E at 7:32 a.m., 911 Hangup
  • 854 Old Dawson Rd. at 9:16 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • GA Hwy 19 N at McAurther Dr at 11:26 a.m., Deer Accident Report
  • 903 South GA Tech Parkway at Sumter County High School at 12:18 p.m., 911 Hangup
  • 983 GA Hwy 27 East at 12:32 p.m., 911 Hangup
  • 669 Brady Rd. at 1:04 p.m., Theft
  • Bumphead Rd. and Learning Lane at 1:10 p.m., Traffic Stop/Expired or no registration or title
  • 277 McMath Mill Rd. at 2:22 p.m., Information for officer
  • 143 Sylvan Dr. at 3:29 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • LEC Lobby at 3:30 p.m., Information for officer
  • 0 Moon St. at 4:15 p.m., Information for officer
  • 458 Shiloh Road at 5:26 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 1029 US Hwy 19 South at Lot E at 5:31 p.m., 911 Hangup
  • GA State Route 49 at Dogwood Dr. at 7:21 p.m., Accident Report
  • 207 Graham St. at 9 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • US Hwy 19 South at US Hwy 280 W at 9:51 p.m., Traffic Stop
  • GA State Route 3 at South GA Tech Parkway at 10:17 p.m., Abandoned Vehicle
  • Upper River Rd. at Middle River Rd. at 11:38 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for failure to maintain lane
  • 604 Pessell Creek Rd. at 7:26 a.m., Welfare Check

7/21

  • GA State Route 49 at Mile Marker 23 at 12:24 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
  • US Hwy 280 West at Jack Slappey Rd. at 12:49 a.m., Traffic Stop/tag light violation
  • 203 E. Church St. at 4:44 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 114 Church St. Andersonville City Hall 4:53 a.m., Suspicious Person

 

