Phoebe Sumter Medical Center to host annual Children’s Health Fair this Saturday, July 22 Published 5:47 pm Friday, July 21, 2023

AMERICUS – Phoebe Sumter Medical Center will be hosting its annual Children’s Health Fair this Saturday, July 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Columns Building at Boone Park, located at 408 Rucker St. in Americus.

Parents can bring their children ages 5-17 to enjoy this event. There will be free health screenings, school supplies (while they last), fresh fruits and vegetables giveaways (while supplies last), as well as music and games.