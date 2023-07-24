Area Beat Report July 21 through 24, 2023
Published 3:29 pm Monday, July 24, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Calswell, Kiara Katrice (In Jail), 22, Failure to Appear
- Haugabook, Thomas (In Jail), 30, Hold for possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute
- Jackson, Terry Allen (In Jail), 37, Failure to Appear/Probation Violation
- Kingdom, Andrea Latisha (Bonded Out), 24, DUI-multiple substances
- Munns, Shaquetta Lashawn (Bonded Out), 33, Cruelty to Children in the first degree
- Peak, Nathaniel Wilson (In Jail), 37, Parole Violation
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
7/21
- McLittle Bridge Rd. at S. Lee St. at 1:21 p.m., traffic stop/warning for no brake lights
- 125 Seaboard St. at Dollar General at 1:26 p.m., Assist Another Agency
- Adderton St. at Lafayette St. at 2:13 p.m., Verbal Warning for failing to signa; turn
- 1768 Brady Rd. at 3:12 p.m., Accident with injuries
- 109 East Church St. at 10:59 a.m., Information for officer
- 124 Sylvan Place at 11:09 a.m., Theft
- Sumter County Courthouse at 11:05 a.m., Lost or stolen tag
- 513 Mask Rd. at 1:07 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 144 Santa Rosa Dr. at 5:36 p.m., Unruley Juvenil•Lamar Rd. at Flint Storage at 6:50 p.m., Roadway Blocked
- 187 E. Rockhill Dr. at 8:31 p.m., 911 Hangup
- 352 McMath Mill Rd. at 8:37 p.m., Information for officer
- US Hwy 19 at Mile Marker 14 at 9:38 p.m., Traffic Stop/headlight violation
- GA State Route 49 at Mile Marker 23 at 12:24 a.m., Warning for speeding
- US Hwy 280 W at Jack Slappey Rd. at 12:49 a.m., tag light violation
- 203 E. Church St. at 4:44 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 114 Church St. Andersonville City Hall at 4:53 a.m., Suspicious Person
- Sumter County Courthouse at 9:53 a.m., Lost or Stolen tag
- GA State Route 377 at Mile Marker 8 at 10:40 p.m., Warning for failure to dim headlights
7/22
- Sumter County at 2:23 a.m., Roadway Blocked
- 111 Main St. at 3:06 a.m., 911 Hangup
- 538 GA Hwy 280 East at Lot 17 at 3:37 a.m., Loud Music
- 605 N. Spring Creek Circle at 4:51 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 272 Ellis Rd. at 5:25 p.m., Welfare Check
- 169 Rockdale Subdivision at 5:38 p.m., Suspicious Person
- 149 Grover Dr. at 7:13 p.m., Entering Auto
- 953 Brady Rd. at 7:34 p.m., Welfare Check
- 195 Irene Dr. at 9:46 a.m., Entering Auto
- 164 Rainbow Terrace at 12:27 p.m., Threats
- 194 Youngs Mill Rd. Lot D at 1:04 p.m., Theft
- US Hwy 280 East at GA Hwy 27 E at 1:28 p.m., Failure to obey traffic signal or light
- US Hwy 280 E. and District Line Rd. at 10:38 p.m., Warning for failure to dim headlights
- 400 block of GA State Route 49 South at 10:43 p.m., Traffic Stop/Move Over Law/Driving in violation of license restrictions
- 2697 GA Hwy 27 East at 10:47 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 400 block of State Route 49 South at 10:48 p.m., Abandoned Vehicle
7/23
- 244 McMath Mill Rd. at 7:22 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 473 Arch Helms Rd. at 7:33 a.m., Suicide Threat
- 315 King Dr. at 1:54 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 315 King Dr. at 8:23 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- Hwy 49 South and Hwy 280 West at 10:41 a.m., warning for suspended registration
- 162 Luke St. at 11:33 a.m., 911 Hangup
- 538 Hwy 280 East at 2:35 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- US Hwy 280 East and GA Hwy 118 at 2:46 a.m., Failure to maintain lane
- 505 GA Hwy 27 East at 8:11 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 204 E. Church St. at 8:15 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 603 District Line Rd. at 10:11 p.m., Welfare Check
- South GA Tech Parkway at GA State Route 49 at 11:47 p.m., Traffic Stop
- 113 Sylvan Ridge at 12:52 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- GA Hwy 308 and GA Hwy 49 South at 1:10 p.m., Roadway blocked
- 103 Stuart Way at 3:39 p.m., 911 Hangup
- GA State Route 30 at Huntington Road at 5:11 p.m., Abandoned Vehicle
- GA Hwy 3 at GA Hwy 30 West at 12:11 a.m., Traffic Stop/Child or youth restraint not used properly/Failure to Maintain Lane
- Georgia Hwy 377 at Columbia Ave. at 4:05 a.m., Hands Free Device required – first offense
7/24
- GA Hwy 49 N at Mile Marker 23 at 4:36 a.m., Driver issued warning for going 75 mph in a 55 mph zone
- GA Hwy 49 N at Mile Marker 24 at 4:40 a.m., Traffic Stop
- GA Hwy 49 N at Mile Marker 18 at 4:49 a.m., Warning for failure to dim headlight
- GA Hwy 49 at GA State Route 308 at 2:36 a.m., Traffic Stop
- US Hwy 280 E. at Thomas Dr. at 3:36 a.m., Driver issued warning for tag light and tail light violations