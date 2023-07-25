Area Beat Report July 24, 2023

Published 1:25 pm Tuesday, July 25, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Albright, Billy Joe (In Jail), 42, Stalking/Aggravated Stalking
  • Sapp, Taylor Leigh (In Jail), 29, DUI-Drugs/Failure to maintain lane/Endangering a child by driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs
  • Temples, Megan Ivey (In Jail), 25, Theft By Shoplifting

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

7/24

  • GA State Route 49 at GA State Route 308 at 2:36 a.m., Traffic Stop
  • US Hwy 280 E. at Thomas Dr. at 3:36 a.m., warning for tag light and tail light violations
  • GA Hwy 49 N at Mile Marker 23 at 4:36 a.m., Driver issued warning for driving 75 mph in a 55 mph zone
  • GA Hwy 49 N at Mile Marker 24 at 4:40 a.m., Traffic Stop
  • GA Hwy 49 N at Mile Marker 23 at 4:47 a.m., Warning for tag light violation
  • GA Hwy 49 N at Mile Marker 18 at 4:49 a.m., Warning for failure to dim headlights
  • South GA Tech Pkwy at Old Andersonville Rd. at 8:31 a.m., Accident Report
  • Brady Rd. and Mask Rd. at 3:23 p.m., Speeding
  • Sumter County Courthouse at 3:32 p.m., Information for officer
  • 1668 Lamar Rd. Fire Station 5A at 9:48 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
  • 200 Southwestern Circle at 9:49 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 118 1st Street at 10:05 p.m., Welfare Check
  • 881 Hwy 27 E at 10:31 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 357 RW Jones Rd. at 2:01 a.m., Suspicious Person
  • Lamar Rd. about Statham Lakefront Rd. at 6:01 a.m., Assist Motorist
  • 500 West Lamar St. at Sumter County Courthouse at 7:05 a.m., Lost or Stolen Tag

More Local News

Area Beat Report July 21 through 24, 2023

Phoebe Sumter Medical Center to host annual Children’s Health Fair this Saturday, July 22

Americus City Council votes unanimously to change minimum age to becoming an APD police officer from 21 to 19

Area Beat Report July 20, 2023

Print Article
  • Jimmy Carter historical coverage