Area Beat Report July 24, 2023
Published 1:25 pm Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Albright, Billy Joe (In Jail), 42, Stalking/Aggravated Stalking
- Sapp, Taylor Leigh (In Jail), 29, DUI-Drugs/Failure to maintain lane/Endangering a child by driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs
- Temples, Megan Ivey (In Jail), 25, Theft By Shoplifting
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
7/24
- GA State Route 49 at GA State Route 308 at 2:36 a.m., Traffic Stop
- US Hwy 280 E. at Thomas Dr. at 3:36 a.m., warning for tag light and tail light violations
- GA Hwy 49 N at Mile Marker 23 at 4:36 a.m., Driver issued warning for driving 75 mph in a 55 mph zone
- GA Hwy 49 N at Mile Marker 24 at 4:40 a.m., Traffic Stop
- GA Hwy 49 N at Mile Marker 23 at 4:47 a.m., Warning for tag light violation
- GA Hwy 49 N at Mile Marker 18 at 4:49 a.m., Warning for failure to dim headlights
- South GA Tech Pkwy at Old Andersonville Rd. at 8:31 a.m., Accident Report
- Brady Rd. and Mask Rd. at 3:23 p.m., Speeding
- Sumter County Courthouse at 3:32 p.m., Information for officer
- 1668 Lamar Rd. Fire Station 5A at 9:48 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
- 200 Southwestern Circle at 9:49 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 118 1st Street at 10:05 p.m., Welfare Check
- 881 Hwy 27 E at 10:31 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 357 RW Jones Rd. at 2:01 a.m., Suspicious Person
- Lamar Rd. about Statham Lakefront Rd. at 6:01 a.m., Assist Motorist
- 500 West Lamar St. at Sumter County Courthouse at 7:05 a.m., Lost or Stolen Tag