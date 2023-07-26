Area Beat Report July 25, 2023

Published 3:18 pm Wednesday, July 26, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Bannister, Cameron Monteir (In Jail), 25, Stte Awaiting pickup (Webster County)
  • Clayton, Linda Joyce (In Jail), 57, Harassing Phone calls/City Probation
  • Lyles, Nathaniel (In Jail), 51, Theft By Shoplifting/Giving False name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer/Probation Violation
  • Stanley, Brandon Scott (In Jail), 35, Stalking/Harassing Phone Calls

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

7/25

  • Hwy 280 E. at Standard Elevator at 8:03 a.m., Assist Motorist
  • 352 McMath Mill Rd. at Sumter County Detention Center at 9:47 a.m., Pickup/Transport prisoner
  • 138 Bob Dodson Rd. at 10:31 a.m., 911 Hangup
  • Hwy 280 W at Howard Johnson Rd. at 10:51 a.m., Suspicious Person
  • 352 McMath Mill Rd. at 1:56 p.m., Information for officer
  • 808 GA Hwy 27 E at 3:38 p.m., Welfare Check
  • Hwy 45 N and Hwy 30 W at 4:26 p.m., Traffic Accident
  • 247 Hwy 27 E at 7:24 p.m., 911 Hangup
  • 155 Lakeview Dr. at 8:22 p.m., 911 Hangup
  • 101 Anderson St. at 10:21 p.m., Neighbor Dispute
  • 129 Sylvan Rd. at 11:12 p.m., Loud Music
  • 205 E. Rockhill Dr. at 3:11 a.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor

More Local News

Area Beat Report July 24, 2023

Area Beat Report July 21 through 24, 2023

Phoebe Sumter Medical Center to host annual Children’s Health Fair this Saturday, July 22

Americus City Council votes unanimously to change minimum age to becoming an APD police officer from 21 to 19

Print Article
  • Jimmy Carter historical coverage