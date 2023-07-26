Area Beat Report July 25, 2023
Published 3:18 pm Wednesday, July 26, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Bannister, Cameron Monteir (In Jail), 25, Stte Awaiting pickup (Webster County)
- Clayton, Linda Joyce (In Jail), 57, Harassing Phone calls/City Probation
- Lyles, Nathaniel (In Jail), 51, Theft By Shoplifting/Giving False name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer/Probation Violation
- Stanley, Brandon Scott (In Jail), 35, Stalking/Harassing Phone Calls
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
7/25
- Hwy 280 E. at Standard Elevator at 8:03 a.m., Assist Motorist
- 352 McMath Mill Rd. at Sumter County Detention Center at 9:47 a.m., Pickup/Transport prisoner
- 138 Bob Dodson Rd. at 10:31 a.m., 911 Hangup
- Hwy 280 W at Howard Johnson Rd. at 10:51 a.m., Suspicious Person
- 352 McMath Mill Rd. at 1:56 p.m., Information for officer
- 808 GA Hwy 27 E at 3:38 p.m., Welfare Check
- Hwy 45 N and Hwy 30 W at 4:26 p.m., Traffic Accident
- 247 Hwy 27 E at 7:24 p.m., 911 Hangup
- 155 Lakeview Dr. at 8:22 p.m., 911 Hangup
- 101 Anderson St. at 10:21 p.m., Neighbor Dispute
- 129 Sylvan Rd. at 11:12 p.m., Loud Music
- 205 E. Rockhill Dr. at 3:11 a.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor