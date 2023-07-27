Area Beat Report July 26, 2023
Published 12:54 pm Thursday, July 27, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Centerfitt, Robbie James (Bonded Out), 33, Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree
- Hardy, Eric Chauncey (Bonded Out), 43, Speeding/Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Redmond, Deonte Lamar (In Jail), 19, Probation Violation
- Thornton, Kendrick Jermaine (In Jail), 32, Criminal Trespass
- Wilkerson, Sherry Tameka (Bonded Out), 37, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Speeding
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
7/26
- 205 E. Rockhill Dr. at 3:11 a.m., Theft By Taking
- 535 Winder St. at 9:15 a.m., Alarm Activation
- Learning Lane at Board of Education at 2:14 p.m., Information for officer
- 500 West Lamar St. at Sumter County Courthouse at 2:57 p.m., Fraud
- 849 Yankee Rd. at 3:48 p.m., Welfare Check
- 320 Boo Cosbey Rd. at 10:04 p.m., Animal Complaint
- Douglas Dr. at Gail St. at 10:37 p.m., Driver issued verbal warning for driver side break light equipment violation
- US Hwy 19 N at Mile Marker 15 at 11:08 p.m., Driver issued warning in reference to driver and passenger tail lights violation
- 506 US Hwy 280 E. at Get and Go at 11:21 p.m., Alarm Activation