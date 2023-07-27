Area Beat Report July 26, 2023

Published 12:54 pm Thursday, July 27, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Centerfitt, Robbie James (Bonded Out), 33, Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree
  • Hardy, Eric Chauncey (Bonded Out), 43, Speeding/Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • Redmond, Deonte Lamar (In Jail), 19, Probation Violation
  • Thornton, Kendrick Jermaine (In Jail), 32, Criminal Trespass
  • Wilkerson, Sherry Tameka (Bonded Out), 37, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Speeding

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

7/26

  • 205 E. Rockhill Dr. at 3:11 a.m., Theft By Taking
  • 535 Winder St. at 9:15 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • Learning Lane at Board of Education at 2:14 p.m., Information for officer
  • 500 West Lamar St. at Sumter County Courthouse at 2:57 p.m., Fraud
  • 849 Yankee Rd. at 3:48 p.m., Welfare Check
  • 320 Boo Cosbey Rd. at 10:04 p.m., Animal Complaint
  • Douglas Dr. at Gail St. at 10:37 p.m., Driver issued verbal warning for driver side break light equipment violation
  • US Hwy 19 N at Mile Marker 15 at 11:08 p.m., Driver issued warning in reference to driver and passenger tail lights violation
  • 506 US Hwy 280 E. at Get and Go at 11:21 p.m., Alarm Activation

More Local News

Area Beat Report July 25, 2023

Area Beat Report July 24, 2023

Area Beat Report July 21 through 24, 2023

Phoebe Sumter Medical Center to host annual Children’s Health Fair this Saturday, July 22

Print Article
  • Jimmy Carter historical coverage