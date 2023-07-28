Area Beat Report July 27, 2023

Published 4:08 pm Friday, July 28, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Anderson, Tyler Lonzell (In Jail), 38, Forgery third degree
  • Coby, Antonio Jerel (In Jail), 31, Manufacturing or possessing drugs with intent to distribute/Possessionof Cocaine/Receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender
  • Engle, Derek (In Jail), 52, Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • Ingram, David Louis (Bonded Out), 51, DUI-Alcohol/Speeding
  • Johnson, Sharon Ann (Bonded Out), 45, Items prohibited for possession by inmates
  • Johnson, Tyla Angenique (In Jail), 32, Receipt, Possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender
  • Jones, Clifford D (Bonded Out), 52, Failure to Appear
  • Knight, Dylan Gage (In Jail), 25, Failure to Appear
  • McDaniel Devonte (In Jail), 21, Possession of Marijuana/Receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender
  • Pair, Tevon Leron (In jail), 31, Possession of Marijuana/Receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender/Texting while driving/Possession of Marijuana/DUI-Multiple substances/Possession of a Schedule 1 controlled substance
  • Remie, Michael Denis (In Jail), 28, Possession of Marijuana/DUI-Multiple substances/Expired or 9In Jail), no registration or title/Possession of open alcohol container
  • Walton, Michael Allen (In Jail), 42, Holding for Lowndes County
  • Williams, Shagavia Monique (In Jail), Speeding/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Forgery – first degree/Giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

7/27

  • GA Route 30 at Mile Marker 31 at 7:43 a.m., Warning for operating unsafe vehicle
  • 996 US Hwy 19 South at 8:58 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • 317 Bob Hale Rd. at 8:59 a.m., Damage to Property
  • 915 N Lee St. at Ninth Grade Academy at 9:43 a.m., Information for officer
  • 146 Old Dawson Rd. at 9:49 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/No proof of insurance
  • 2945 Us Hwy 280 East at 1:46 p.m., Traffic Accident
  • 522 US Hwy 280 West at Unit A at 2:57 p.m., 911 Hangup
  • 344 North Spring Creek Circle at 4:32 p.m., Burglary
  • 1109 GA Hwy 49 South at 4:35 p.m., Forgery
  • 272 Ellis Rd. at 5:10 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • Wild Azelea and Dogwood Dr. at 5:40 p.m., 911 Hangup
  • 900 Southwestern Circle Apt. 204 at 9:06 p.m., Domestic disturbance
  • 175 Arlington Dr. at Love of Christ Outreach Church at 9:26 p.m., Illegal Dumping
  • 205 Tommy Warren Dr. at 11:36 p.m., Forgery
  • 329 Jackson St. at 7:47 a.m., Information for officer
  • Spring Hill Church Rd. at 12:26 a.m., Suspcious Vehicle
  • US Hwy 19 N at West Forsyth St. at 1:46 a.m., Failure to signal lane change/Failure to maintain insurance/Possession of open alcohol container/Knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended license
  • US Hwy 280 E at Mile Marker 23 at 2:11 a.m., Traffic Stop

 

