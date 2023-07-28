Area Beat Report July 27, 2023
Published 4:08 pm Friday, July 28, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Anderson, Tyler Lonzell (In Jail), 38, Forgery third degree
- Coby, Antonio Jerel (In Jail), 31, Manufacturing or possessing drugs with intent to distribute/Possessionof Cocaine/Receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender
- Engle, Derek (In Jail), 52, Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Ingram, David Louis (Bonded Out), 51, DUI-Alcohol/Speeding
- Johnson, Sharon Ann (Bonded Out), 45, Items prohibited for possession by inmates
- Johnson, Tyla Angenique (In Jail), 32, Receipt, Possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender
- Jones, Clifford D (Bonded Out), 52, Failure to Appear
- Knight, Dylan Gage (In Jail), 25, Failure to Appear
- McDaniel Devonte (In Jail), 21, Possession of Marijuana/Receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender
- Pair, Tevon Leron (In jail), 31, Possession of Marijuana/Receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender/Texting while driving/Possession of Marijuana/DUI-Multiple substances/Possession of a Schedule 1 controlled substance
- Remie, Michael Denis (In Jail), 28, Possession of Marijuana/DUI-Multiple substances/Expired or 9In Jail), no registration or title/Possession of open alcohol container
- Walton, Michael Allen (In Jail), 42, Holding for Lowndes County
- Williams, Shagavia Monique (In Jail), Speeding/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Forgery – first degree/Giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
7/27
- GA Route 30 at Mile Marker 31 at 7:43 a.m., Warning for operating unsafe vehicle
- 996 US Hwy 19 South at 8:58 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 317 Bob Hale Rd. at 8:59 a.m., Damage to Property
- 915 N Lee St. at Ninth Grade Academy at 9:43 a.m., Information for officer
- 146 Old Dawson Rd. at 9:49 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/No proof of insurance
- 2945 Us Hwy 280 East at 1:46 p.m., Traffic Accident
- 522 US Hwy 280 West at Unit A at 2:57 p.m., 911 Hangup
- 344 North Spring Creek Circle at 4:32 p.m., Burglary
- 1109 GA Hwy 49 South at 4:35 p.m., Forgery
- 272 Ellis Rd. at 5:10 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- Wild Azelea and Dogwood Dr. at 5:40 p.m., 911 Hangup
- 900 Southwestern Circle Apt. 204 at 9:06 p.m., Domestic disturbance
- 175 Arlington Dr. at Love of Christ Outreach Church at 9:26 p.m., Illegal Dumping
- 205 Tommy Warren Dr. at 11:36 p.m., Forgery
- 329 Jackson St. at 7:47 a.m., Information for officer
- Spring Hill Church Rd. at 12:26 a.m., Suspcious Vehicle
- US Hwy 19 N at West Forsyth St. at 1:46 a.m., Failure to signal lane change/Failure to maintain insurance/Possession of open alcohol container/Knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended license
- US Hwy 280 E at Mile Marker 23 at 2:11 a.m., Traffic Stop