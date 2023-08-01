Area Beat Report July 28 through 31, 2023
Published 11:06 am Tuesday, August 1, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Baker, William (In Jail), 52, Probation Violation
- Bartolome, Nicolas Sebastian (In Jail), 19, Criminal Damage to Property/Terroristic Threats and Acts
- Burton, Robert Lorenzo (Bonded Out), 45, Failure to Appear
- Campbell, Jeremy Lavar (Bonded Out), 27, Hit and run/Duty of driver to stop/Following too closely/DUI-Alcohol
- Carson, Jada (In Jail), 45, City Probation
- Cody, Antonio Jerel (Bonded Out), 31, Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute/Possession of Schedule II controlled substance/Receipt, Possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender/Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony/Possession of a firearm by a first offender Probationer
- Engle, Derek (In Jail), 51, Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Felton, Sema Q (In Jail), 19, False Imprisonment/Contributing to the delinquency of a minor – Felony/Battery
- Hall, Jasmine Nicole (Sentenced), 28, Sentenced to State
- Harris, Reginald Jermaine (In Jail), 41, Battery
- Holbrock, Conner James (Bonded Out), 19, Battery
- Hudson, Donald Lynn (In Jail), 36, Marijuana Possession less than an oz./Improper Passing on right/Failure to yield right of way to vehicle/Expired or no registration or title/Open Container/Possession of firearm or knife during commission of a felony/Fleeing or attempting to elude police officers/Headlight requirements/Possession and use of drug related objects/Failure to Maintain Lane/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Possession of Schedule 1 controlled substance
- Ingram, David Louis (Bonded Out), 51, DUI-Alcohol/Speeding
- Jenkins, Jackson Chase (Bonded Out), 19, Battery
- Johnson, Tyla Angenique (Charge Dismissed), 32, Receipt, Possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender
- Lawson, Christopher Shan (In Jail), 34, Criminal Trespass
- McClure, Stoney Chase (Bonded Out), 18, Battery
- McDaniels, Devonte (In Jail), 28, Receipt, Possession or Transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender
- Miles, Rondarious Rayshad-Jamar (In Jail), 23, Failure to Appear/Probation Violation
- Moore, Corby (Released), 28, City Probation
- Pair, Tevinn Leron (In Jail), 31, Receipt, Possession of Firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender/Texting while Driving/Possession of Marijuana/DUI-Multiple substances/Possession of a Schedule 1 controlled substance
- Perry, Justin (In Jail), 24, Holding for Dougherty County
- Pinkney, Krystal Shontal (In Jail), 26, Trafficking in Cocaine, Illegal drugs, Marijuana or Methamphetamine/Possession of firearm or knife diring commission of a felony/Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute
- Remie, Michael Denis (Released to another jail), 28, Possession of Marijuana/DUI-Multiple Substances/Expired or no Registration or Title/Possession of open alcohol container
- Ruiz, Carlos Gomez (Bonded Out), 17, Underage possession of alcohol/Public Drunkenness/Criminal Trespass
- Shiver, William Chad (In Jail), 45, Burglary – first degree/Probation Violation
- Sims, Xavier Alexander (Bonded Out), 27, Failure to Appear
- Slatin, Aniyah Jan’e (In Jail), 19, Aggravated Assault
- Smith, Dontevious Antonio (Bonded Out), 26, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Tag Lights required
- Tookes, Cheronda Wilson (In Jail), 44, City Probation
- Tullis, Cortezee Jermaine (Sentenced), 39, Sentenced to two years
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
7/28
- Spring Hill Church Rd. at 12:26 a.m., Suspcious Vehicle
- US Hwy 19 N at W. Forsyth St. at 1:46 a.m., Traffic Stop/Failure to signal lane change/Failure to maintain Insurance/Knowingly Driving Motor vehicle on suspended license/Possession of open alcohol container
- US Hwy 280 E. at Mile Marker 23 at 2:11 a.m., Traffic Stop
- Brady Rd. and Mask Rd. at 3:17 p.m., Vehicle Pursuit
- 119 South Lee St. at 6:18 p.m., Traffic Stop/warning for break light violation
- 113 Sylvan Ridge Rd. at 7:30 a.m., Information for officer
- 525 District Line Road at 9:55 p.m., Criminal Trespass
7/29
- 618 Shiloh Rd. at 9:54 p.m., 911 Hangup
- GA Hwy 19 South at McLittle Bridge Rd. at 10:06 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for headlight requirements
- GA Hwy 280 West at McMath Mill Rd. at 10:13 p.m., Traffic Stop/warning issued for headlight requirements
- GA Hwy 280 East at 676 ay 11:12 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning issued for headlight requirement violation
- 1162 Salters Mill Rd. at 12 a.m., 911 Hangup
- 126 Hwy 280 West at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center at 6:17 a.m., Pickup/Transport Prisoner
- 175 Arlington Dr. at Love of Christ Outreach at 7:12 a.m., Illegal Dumping
- 225 Hospital St. at Lilian Carter at 3:32 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- GA Hwy 19 South at Cemetery Rd. at 2:44 a.m., Traffic Stop/Move Over Law/Driving While Unlicensed
- Mocking Bird Dr. at Mallard Ln., Accident Involving Deer
- GA Highway 19 South @ Bear Branch Rd. at 9:52 p.m., Traffic Stop/warning for tail light violations
- GA Hwy 280 West at Bishop Johnson Rd. at 2:24 a.m., Traffic Accident
- Rainbow Terrace and Sunset Park at 3:54 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
7/30
- 173 Lakeview Dr. at 2:41 a.m., Theft
- 243 E. Rockhill Dr. at 1:51 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- GA Hwy 49 N at GA Hwy 195 N at 2:45 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
- Horton Dr. and Southerfield Rd. at 2:49 p.m., Traffic Stop/Driver issued warning for tail light violation
- Roney St. at Rucker St. at 3:52 p.m., Traffic Stop/Driver issued warning for seat belt violation
- 106 Pearl Dr. at 4:36 p.m., Theft
- US Hwy 19 North at Mile Marker 17 at 5 p.m., Trouble Unknown
- GA Hwy 19 South at William Bowen Pointe Rd. at 9:33 p.m., Traffic Stop/
- MLK at Magnolia St. at 9:59 p.m.
- S. Lee St. at Lamar St. at 2 a.m., Traffic Stop/warning issued for failure to obey stop sign
- Circle K at Crawford St. at 2:04 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warning issued for Headlight Violation
- GA Hwy 30 West at Fair Grounds at 2:31 a.m., Fight
- Roney St. at Rainbow at 5:53 a.m., Traffic Stop/Stop Sign violation
7/31
- 687 Flintside Dr. at Ext Lot G at 4:52 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 900 Southwestern Circle at Apt. 504 at 5:12 a.m., Loud Music