Area Beat Report July 28 through 31, 2023

Published 11:06 am Tuesday, August 1, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Baker, William (In Jail), 52, Probation Violation
  • Bartolome, Nicolas Sebastian (In Jail), 19, Criminal Damage to Property/Terroristic Threats and Acts
  • Burton, Robert Lorenzo (Bonded Out), 45, Failure to Appear
  • Campbell, Jeremy Lavar (Bonded Out), 27, Hit and run/Duty of driver to stop/Following too closely/DUI-Alcohol
  • Carson, Jada (In Jail), 45, City Probation
  • Cody, Antonio Jerel (Bonded Out), 31, Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute/Possession of Schedule II controlled substance/Receipt, Possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender/Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony/Possession of a firearm by a first offender Probationer
  • Engle, Derek (In Jail), 51, Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • Felton, Sema Q (In Jail), 19, False Imprisonment/Contributing to the delinquency of a minor – Felony/Battery
  • Hall, Jasmine Nicole (Sentenced), 28, Sentenced to State
  • Harris, Reginald Jermaine (In Jail), 41, Battery
  • Holbrock, Conner James (Bonded Out), 19, Battery
  • Hudson, Donald Lynn (In Jail), 36, Marijuana Possession less than an oz./Improper Passing on right/Failure to yield right of way to vehicle/Expired or no registration or title/Open Container/Possession of firearm or knife during commission of a felony/Fleeing or attempting to elude police officers/Headlight requirements/Possession and use of drug related objects/Failure to Maintain Lane/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Possession of Schedule 1 controlled substance
  • Ingram, David Louis (Bonded Out), 51, DUI-Alcohol/Speeding
  • Jenkins, Jackson Chase (Bonded Out), 19, Battery
  • Johnson, Tyla Angenique (Charge Dismissed), 32, Receipt, Possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender
  • Lawson, Christopher Shan (In Jail), 34, Criminal Trespass
  • McClure, Stoney Chase (Bonded Out), 18, Battery
  • McDaniels, Devonte (In Jail), 28, Receipt, Possession or Transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender
  • Miles, Rondarious Rayshad-Jamar (In Jail), 23, Failure to Appear/Probation Violation
  • Moore, Corby (Released), 28, City Probation
  • Pair, Tevinn Leron (In Jail), 31, Receipt, Possession of Firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender/Texting while Driving/Possession of Marijuana/DUI-Multiple substances/Possession of a Schedule 1 controlled substance
  • Perry, Justin (In Jail), 24, Holding for Dougherty County
  • Pinkney, Krystal Shontal (In Jail), 26, Trafficking in Cocaine, Illegal drugs, Marijuana or Methamphetamine/Possession of firearm or knife diring commission of a felony/Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute
  • Remie, Michael Denis (Released to another jail), 28, Possession of Marijuana/DUI-Multiple Substances/Expired or no Registration or Title/Possession of open alcohol container
  • Ruiz, Carlos Gomez (Bonded Out), 17, Underage possession of alcohol/Public Drunkenness/Criminal Trespass
  • Shiver, William Chad (In Jail), 45, Burglary – first degree/Probation Violation
  • Sims, Xavier Alexander (Bonded Out), 27, Failure to Appear
  • Slatin, Aniyah Jan’e (In Jail), 19, Aggravated Assault
  • Smith, Dontevious Antonio (Bonded Out), 26, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Tag Lights required
  • Tookes, Cheronda Wilson (In Jail), 44, City Probation
  • Tullis, Cortezee Jermaine (Sentenced), 39, Sentenced to two years

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

7/28

  • Spring Hill Church Rd. at 12:26 a.m., Suspcious Vehicle
  • US Hwy 19 N at W. Forsyth St. at 1:46 a.m., Traffic Stop/Failure to signal lane change/Failure to maintain Insurance/Knowingly Driving Motor vehicle on suspended license/Possession of open alcohol container
  • US Hwy 280 E. at Mile Marker 23 at 2:11 a.m., Traffic Stop
  • Brady Rd. and Mask Rd. at 3:17 p.m., Vehicle Pursuit
  • 119 South Lee St. at 6:18 p.m., Traffic Stop/warning for break light violation
  • 113 Sylvan Ridge Rd. at 7:30 a.m., Information for officer
  • 525 District Line Road at 9:55 p.m., Criminal Trespass

7/29

  • 618 Shiloh Rd. at 9:54 p.m., 911 Hangup
  • GA Hwy 19 South at McLittle Bridge Rd. at 10:06 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for headlight requirements
  • GA Hwy 280 West at McMath Mill Rd. at 10:13 p.m., Traffic Stop/warning issued for headlight requirements
  • GA Hwy 280 East at 676 ay 11:12 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning issued for headlight requirement violation
  • 1162 Salters Mill Rd. at 12 a.m., 911 Hangup
  • 126 Hwy 280 West at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center at 6:17 a.m., Pickup/Transport Prisoner
  • 175 Arlington Dr. at Love of Christ Outreach at 7:12 a.m., Illegal Dumping
  • 225 Hospital St. at Lilian Carter at 3:32 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • GA Hwy 19 South at Cemetery Rd. at 2:44 a.m., Traffic Stop/Move Over Law/Driving While Unlicensed
  • Mocking Bird Dr. at Mallard Ln., Accident Involving Deer
  • GA Highway 19 South @ Bear Branch Rd. at 9:52 p.m., Traffic Stop/warning for tail light violations
  • GA Hwy 280 West at Bishop Johnson Rd. at 2:24 a.m., Traffic Accident
  • Rainbow Terrace and Sunset Park at 3:54 a.m., Domestic Disturbance

7/30

  • 173 Lakeview Dr. at 2:41 a.m., Theft
  • 243 E. Rockhill Dr. at 1:51 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • GA Hwy 49 N at GA Hwy 195 N at 2:45 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
  • Horton Dr. and Southerfield Rd. at 2:49 p.m., Traffic Stop/Driver issued warning for tail light violation
  • Roney St. at Rucker St. at 3:52 p.m., Traffic Stop/Driver issued warning for seat belt violation
  • 106 Pearl Dr. at 4:36 p.m., Theft
  • US Hwy 19 North at Mile Marker 17 at 5 p.m., Trouble Unknown
  • GA Hwy 19 South at William Bowen Pointe Rd. at 9:33 p.m., Traffic Stop/
  • MLK at Magnolia St. at 9:59 p.m.
  • S. Lee St. at Lamar St. at 2 a.m., Traffic Stop/warning issued for failure to obey stop sign
  • Circle K at Crawford St. at 2:04 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warning issued for Headlight Violation
  • GA Hwy 30 West at Fair Grounds at 2:31 a.m., Fight
  • Roney St. at Rainbow at 5:53 a.m., Traffic Stop/Stop Sign violation

7/31

  • 687 Flintside Dr. at Ext Lot G at 4:52 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 900 Southwestern Circle at Apt. 504 at 5:12 a.m., Loud Music

