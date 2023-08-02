Area Beat Report July 31 through August 2, 2023

Published 7:22 pm Wednesday, August 2, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Boone, Ke’andre Jawan (In Jail), 22, Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
  • Day, Jonathan Adam (In Jail), 41, Conversion of payments for real property improvements
  • Lin, Hao (In Jail), 38, Battery
  • Lockhart, Willie Arthur (In Jail), 61, Simple Battery/Disorderly Conduct
  • Sims, Charcia Anquette (In Jail), Disorderly Conduct/Probation Violation
  • Carter, Malik Dijontae (In Jail), 26, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Seat Belt Violation/Giving false name address or birth date to law enforcement officer/Probation Violation
  • Monson, Kasie Lawwren (In Jail), 42, Hold for GBI/Probation Violation/US Marshalls SVC
  • Shelton, Antonio Vincent (Bonded Out), 46, Failure to Appear
  • Washington, Harry James (In Jail), 62, Probation Violation

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

8/1

  • 154 Railroad St. at 2:47 a.m., Theft
  • 409 Southerfield Rd. at Americus Heating and Air at 4:12 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • GA Hwy 280 E near Brickyard Plantation at 7:39 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • 110 US Hwy 19 N at Turton Property at 1:04 p.m., Burglary – first degree
  • Crawford St. at Circle K at 7:55 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for reckless driving and break light violations
  • 127 Rainbow Terrace at 9:51 p.m., Civil Disturbance
  • 111 Woodland Acres at 11:28 p.m., 911 Hangup

8/2

  • W. Church St. and Spring St. at 5:57 a.m., Traffic Stop/verbal warning for no tail lights

 

 

