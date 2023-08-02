Sumter Cycling presents first Saturday Ride on Saturday, August 5 Published 7:56 pm Wednesday, August 2, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Cyclists are invited to join Sumter Cycling for its first Saturday Ride coming this Saturday, August 5, at 10 a.m.

Riders will have the choice in taking part in the 10-mile ride or the 21-mile ride. Both rides will begin at Pat’s Place, which is located at 1526 South Lee St. in Americus.

After the rides are over, riders are welcomed to take part in a post-ride meal at Pat’s Place courtesy of Sumter Cycling. All riders are encouraged to prehydrate before the ride, hydrate during the ride and rehydrate after the ride.