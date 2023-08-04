Area Beat Report August 3, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Angry, Demarion Donta (Bonded Out), 31, Possession of firearm during the commission of a felony/Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute/Possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute
- Harvey, John Emory (In Jail), 57, Probation Violation
- King, Anthony Eugene (In Jail Rebook), 48, Criminal Trespass
- Nelson, Ricky Lee (In Jail), 29, Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Reckless Driving/Following to closely/DUI-Alcohol
- Elijah Westbrook (Bonded Out), 19, Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Drivers Use Due Care/Improper tag display
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
8/3
- GA State Route 3 at Mile Marker 14 at 2:37 a.m., Assist Motorist
- US Hwy 280 e and Thomas Dr., Traffic Stop/vehicle following too closely
- 173 Horseshoe Circle at 8:19 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 244 Desoto Seed Farm Rd. at 10:36 a.m., Animal Complaint
- 103 Church St. at 10:48 a.m., Animal Complaint
- Sumter County Courthouse at 10:56 a.m., Lost or Stolen Tag
- 194 Youngs Mill Rd. at 1 p.m., Information for officer
- 215 Lakeshore Dr. at 1:08 p.m., Alarm Activation
- Bradley Center at 2:39 p.m., Pickup/Transport Prisoner
- US Hwy 280 West at Howard Jones Rd. at Traffic Stop/Speeding
- Sumter County Courthouse at 2:48 p.m., Lost or stolen Tag
- 313 West Church St. at 3:21 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 167 Wild Azalia Dr. at 3:24 p.m., Assist Another Agency
- 113 Graham St. Apt. B at 7:08 p.m., 911 Hangup
- 929 State Hwy 30 West at 9:38 p.m., Theft
- GA State Route 3 at Old Dawson Road at 11:10 p.m., Abandoned Vehicle
- Crumpton Dr. and US Hwy 280 E. at 11:58 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
8/4
- Georgia Highway 49 N at Mile Marker 19 at 1:33 a.m., Traffic Stop/Speeding
- 1000 Block of South Georgia Tech Parkway at 1:33 a.m., Abandoned Vehicle
- US Hwy 280 E. at Mile Marker 19 at 2:34 a.m., Traffic Stop/tail light violations