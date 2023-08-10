Walker’s 3-for-3 performance aids Wildcats in season-opening win Published 5:31 pm Thursday, August 10, 2023

From Staff Reports

MACON – Schley County second baseman Emma Walker went 3 for 3 at the plate and drove in three runs to help lead the Wildcats to a season-opening 9-4 victory over Mount de Sales Academy (MDS) on Wednesday, August 9 at the MDS softball complex.

Walker drove in the first of her three RBIs in the first inning when she hit a sacrifice fly that scored Abby Sellers.

The Wildcats added two more runs in the top of the third inning on Abby Cheek’s two-run single, but MDS responded with two runs of their own in the bottom half of the inning, cutting the Wildcats’ lead to 3-2.

However, SCHS made a statement in the top of the fifth by scoring three runs on four hits to take a 6-2 lead. They would later score two more runs in the sixth on Walker’s two-run single and another insurance run in the top of the seventh to secure their 9-4 victory.

In addition to Walker’s performance, shortstop Destiny LeCroy went 2 for 4 at the plate with two runs scored and Dixie Justice also went 2 for 4 at the plate.

Lizzie Barineau got the start in the circle for the Wildcats and pitched the entire game. She gave up four runs on eight hits, walked two batters and struck out six.