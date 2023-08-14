4-H Annual Awards Ceremony honors I Dare You Award Recipient Published 8:17 am Monday, August 14, 2023

The 4-H club held its annual awards ceremony. After viewing a slide show of the year’s accomplishments, Tamea Hawkins made the introduction.

Julia Floyd reflected on the significance of her time in 4-H.

“Good evening everyone. My name is Julia Floyd, and I’m a senior 4-H’er here in Sumter County. I’ve been in 4-H since the fifth grade. I remember the first day when 4-H was introduced to me. It was just an ordinary class day, until I heard otherwise. My teachers told us that we had a special guest, and that guest was Dr. Perry. Of course, I was very curious. I had never seen her before. But as soon as she started talking about 4-H, I couldn’t stop talking about it either.”

“I used to be very shy. I didn’t like talking around large groups of people. I didn’t talk to anyone but my peers. I always had a personality, but I chose to keep it to myself. After my first meeting, there was no more hiding.”

She mentioned trips, contests, and volunteering done through 4-H.

“The experiences we had opened up so many opportunities.”

She described the friendships she had made through 4-H.

“To this day, we look at each other as family.”

She is currently involved in DECA, young life, national honors society, FFA, and 4-H among other organizations.

Senior 4-H’er Chantrell Hall reflected on the significance of 4-H.

“4-H has helped many people over the years to develop their lives through learning leadership skills, organizational skills, and teaching responsibility by giving us opportunity to share our skills with others.”

“It takes work, effort, and time to succeed, and that is what our 4-H members have proven this year.”

Dr. Crystal Perry described some of the work involved in 4-H.

“One of our core programs in 4-H is district project achievement. Youth are required to present their work through a speech, a demonstration, sometimes it can be a performance just depending on what project they decide upon. Middle school and high school 4-H’ers are required to go the extra mile and submit a portfolio. That’s to help them with building resume writing skills. During the 4-H year we had two 4-H’ers that participated in project achievement this year. So tonight, those that participated will receive their Georgia 4-H certificate. For participating they will also receive their project achievement pin.”





Extension agents Quentin Moore and Mitzy Parker presented awards.

Among the cloverleaf 4-H’ers first place winner was Zyon Hunter for Food and Fitness. Ty’Trevion Thompson was second place in outdoor recreation. Nyla Merrit-Hudson was second place in Performing Arts Instrumental.

Among the junior 4-H’ers, Tamea Hawkins was second place in the category individual sports, and Ayano Tomlinson was second place in the category international.

Chantrell Hall was awarded the 2023 outstanding team lead.

Julia Floyd received the I Dare You Award, a national award from the American Youth Foundation for those who create a positive difference in their community and leadership skills. As a recipient, Ms. Floyd will be invited to the 2024 national leadership conference.