Area Beat Report August 11 through 14, 2023
Published 2:33 pm Monday, August 14, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Epps, Jamarious Treshawn (In Jail), 22, Conspiracy to commit a felony/Possession of a firearm during the commission of or attempt to commit felonies/Purchase, Possession, Manufacture, Distirbution or Sale of Marijuana
- Epps, James Omar (In Jail), 20, Conspiracy to commit a felony/Possession of a firearm during the commission of or attempt to commit felonies/Purchase, Possession, Manufacture, Distirbution or Sale of Marijuana
- Gervacho-Hernandez, Omar (Bonded Out), 44, DUI-Alcohol/Failure to Maintain Lane
- Holmes, Kawanis Deon (In Jail), 45, Sentenced to serve five days
- Johnson, Albert Willis (Bonded Out), 36, DUI-Alcohol/Obstructing traffic/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Driving with an open alcohol container
- Jones, Edmond Leon (In Jail), 36, Simple Battery – Family Violence
- Mahome, James Pride (Bonded Out), 55, Battery
- Morgan, Claudio (Bonded Out), 18, DUI-Alcohol/Failure to obey signs or control devices/Driving while unlicensed
- Retana, Mikey (In Jail), 30, Probation Violation
- Rowell, Lawrence Franklin (In Jail), 64, Non-compliance felonies/Conspiracy to commit a felony
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
8/11
- E. Church St. and ML Hudson St. at 12:51 a.m., written warning for tag light equipment violation
- E. Church St. and South Bond St. at 1:20 a.m., No tag on display
- GA Hwy 195 and GA Hwy 280 East at 3:27 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle
- GA Hwy 49 N and Mile Marker 23 at 1:09 p.m., Traffic Stop/Speeding
- GA Hwy 49 N and Mile Marker 23 at 1:21 p.m., Speeding
- GA Hwy 49 N and Mile Marker 23 at 1:40 p.m., Speeding
- GA Hwy 280 E at Mile Marker 31 at 2:40 p.m., Warning for speeding
- 483 GA Hwy 308 at 5:52 p.m., Animal Complaint
- 120 Jenkins Rd. at 1:50 p.m., Bad Child
- 459 Tim Tucker Rd. at 7:32 p.m., Animal Complaint
- 255A Memorial Mile at 8:12 p.m., Stalking
- 730 MLK Jr. Blvd. at 8:55 p.m., Warning issued for headlight violation
- Hwy 19 N at McArthur Dr. at 9:05 p.m., Abandoned Vehicle
- 137 Pecan Terrace at 10:34 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 119 Mayfire Dr. at 11:57 p.m., Threats
- Hwy 118 at MM 1 at 3:36 a.m., Roadway Blocked
- GA Hwy 49 N at MM 19 North of Country Lane Rd. at 7:04 a.m., Accident Report
- 132 Dogwood Dr. at 7:20 a.m., Assist Another agency
- Lee St. and Mask at 8:37 a.m., Roadway Blocked
- 1200 Hwy 195 near MM 6 at 8:45 a.m., Traffic Accident
- 280 E. at Felder St. at 1:28 a.m., Warning issued for improper passing
8/12
- Lamar St. at GA Hwy 27 East at 2:44 a.m., Traffic Stop
- 202 Cyanamid Lane at 6:13 a.m., Information for officer
- Charleston Dr. and Arlington Dr. at 8:50 a.m., Traffic Accident with two vehicles, one injury complaint and totaled vehicle turned over to GSP 979
- 107 Anderson St. at 8:13 a.m., Suspicious Person
- Hwy 19 South at Magnolia St. at 6:44 a.m., E. Forsyth St. and Tripp St. at KFC at 9:09 p.m., Warning issued for unauthorized Amber Lights
8Hwy 280 E. at MM 21 at 10:12 p.m., Assist Motorist
- Hwy 19 South at 10:12 p.m., Assist Motorist
- Hwy 19 South at Old Dawson Rd. at 11:09 p.m., Warning issued for headlight requirements.
- South Lee St. and E. Lamar St. at 11:55 p.m., DUI-Alcohol/Obstructing traffic/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Driving with an open alcohol container
- W. Forsyth St. and N. Hampton St. at 1:23 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warning issued for reckless driving
8/13
- E. Forsyth St. and Tripp St. at 4:05 a.m., Assist Motorist
- Hwy 19 South at Magnolia St. at 4:22 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for tail light requirements
- E. Forsyth St. and Manhattan St. at 4:30 a.m., Warning issued for tag light requirements
- E. Lamar St. and Mayo St. at 5:14 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warning issued for failing to yield
- Hwy 19 South at MM 7 at 5:42 a.m., Assist Motorist
- 166 Loop Rd. at 1:52 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- E. Lamar St. at Oliver St. at 9:35 p.m., Warning issued for tag light requirement
- E. Lamar St. at Lonnie Ln. at 9:46 p.m., Warning issued for tag light requirement
- Mayo St. at Burger King at 11:58 p.m., Warning issued for driving on the wrong side of the highway
- Highway 49 N at MM 23 at 8:15 a.m., Speeding
- 151 Orchid Rd. at 2:40 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 220 Albany Dawson Annex at 3:02 a.m., 911 Hangup
8/14
- 129 Stonewall Dr. at 4:22 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 226 Roy Circle at 2:27 a.m., Domestic Disturbance/Simple Battery – Family Violence