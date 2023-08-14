Area Beat Report August 11 through 14, 2023

Published 2:33 pm Monday, August 14, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Epps, Jamarious Treshawn (In Jail), 22, Conspiracy to commit a felony/Possession of a firearm during the commission of or attempt to commit felonies/Purchase, Possession, Manufacture, Distirbution or Sale of Marijuana
  • Epps, James Omar (In Jail), 20, Conspiracy to commit a felony/Possession of a firearm during the commission of or attempt to commit felonies/Purchase, Possession, Manufacture, Distirbution or Sale of Marijuana
  • Gervacho-Hernandez, Omar (Bonded Out), 44, DUI-Alcohol/Failure to Maintain Lane
  • Holmes, Kawanis Deon (In Jail), 45, Sentenced to serve five days
  • Johnson, Albert Willis (Bonded Out), 36, DUI-Alcohol/Obstructing traffic/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Driving with an open alcohol container
  • Jones, Edmond Leon (In Jail), 36, Simple Battery – Family Violence
  • Mahome, James Pride (Bonded Out), 55, Battery
  • Morgan, Claudio (Bonded Out), 18, DUI-Alcohol/Failure to obey signs or control devices/Driving while unlicensed
  • Retana, Mikey (In Jail), 30, Probation Violation
  • Rowell, Lawrence Franklin (In Jail), 64, Non-compliance felonies/Conspiracy to commit a felony

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

8/11

  • E. Church St. and ML Hudson St. at 12:51 a.m., written warning for tag light equipment violation
  • E. Church St. and South Bond St. at 1:20 a.m., No tag on display
  • GA Hwy 195 and GA Hwy 280 East at 3:27 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle
  • GA Hwy 49 N and Mile Marker 23 at 1:09 p.m., Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • GA Hwy 49 N and Mile Marker 23 at 1:21 p.m., Speeding
  • GA Hwy 49 N and Mile Marker 23 at 1:40 p.m., Speeding
  • GA Hwy 280 E at Mile Marker 31 at 2:40 p.m., Warning for speeding
  • 483 GA Hwy 308 at 5:52 p.m., Animal Complaint
  • 120 Jenkins Rd. at 1:50 p.m., Bad Child
  • 459 Tim Tucker Rd. at 7:32 p.m., Animal Complaint
  • 483 GA Hwy 308 at 5:52 p.m., Animal Complaint
  • 255A Memorial Mile at 8:12 p.m., Stalking
  • 730 MLK Jr. Blvd. at 8:55 p.m., Warning issued for headlight violation
  • Hwy 19 N at McArthur Dr. at 9:05 p.m., Abandoned Vehicle
  • 137 Pecan Terrace at 10:34 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 119 Mayfire Dr. at 11:57 p.m., Threats
  • Hwy 118 at MM 1 at 3:36 a.m., Roadway Blocked
  • GA Hwy 49 N at MM 19 North of Country Lane Rd. at 7:04 a.m., Accident Report
  • 132 Dogwood Dr. at 7:20 a.m., Assist Another agency
  • Lee St. and Mask at 8:37 a.m., Roadway Blocked
  • 1200 Hwy 195 near MM 6 at 8:45 a.m., Traffic Accident
  • 280 E. at Felder St. at 1:28 a.m., Warning issued for improper passing

8/12

  • Lamar St. at GA Hwy 27 East at 2:44 a.m., Traffic Stop
  • 202 Cyanamid Lane at 6:13 a.m., Information for officer
  • Charleston Dr. and Arlington Dr. at 8:50 a.m., Traffic Accident with two vehicles, one injury complaint and totaled vehicle turned over to GSP 979
  • 107 Anderson St. at 8:13 a.m., Suspicious Person
  • Hwy 19 South at Magnolia St. at 6:44 a.m., E. Forsyth St. and Tripp St. at KFC at 9:09 p.m., Warning issued for unauthorized Amber Lights

8Hwy 280 E. at MM 21 at 10:12 p.m., Assist Motorist

  • Hwy 19 South at 10:12 p.m., Assist Motorist
  • Hwy 19 South at Old Dawson Rd. at 11:09 p.m., Warning issued for headlight requirements.
  • South Lee St. and E. Lamar St. at 11:55 p.m., DUI-Alcohol/Obstructing traffic/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Driving with an open alcohol container
  • W. Forsyth St. and N. Hampton St. at 1:23 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warning issued for reckless driving

8/13

  • E. Forsyth St. and Tripp St. at 4:05 a.m., Assist Motorist
  • Hwy 19 South at Magnolia St. at 4:22 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for tail light requirements
  • E. Forsyth St. and Manhattan St. at 4:30 a.m., Warning issued for tag light requirements
  • E. Lamar St. and Mayo St. at 5:14 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warning issued for failing to yield
  • Hwy 19 South at MM 7 at 5:42 a.m., Assist Motorist
  • 166 Loop Rd. at 1:52 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • E. Lamar St. at Oliver St. at 9:35 p.m., Warning issued for tag light requirement
  • E. Lamar St. at Lonnie Ln. at 9:46 p.m., Warning issued for tag light requirement
  • Mayo St. at Burger King at 11:58 p.m., Warning issued for driving on the wrong side of the highway
  • Highway 49 N at MM 23 at 8:15 a.m., Speeding
  • 151 Orchid Rd. at 2:40 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 220 Albany Dawson Annex at 3:02 a.m., 911 Hangup

8/14

  • 129 Stonewall Dr. at 4:22 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 226 Roy Circle at 2:27 a.m., Domestic Disturbance/Simple Battery – Family Violence

 

 

More Local News

School Board Recognizes Central Baptist Volunteers and TSG Resolute Internship Program

School Board Plans New Livestock Facility and Cannery for Highschool

Area Beat Report August 9 through August 11, 2023

County Commissioners Discuss Inactive Tornado Sirens and Big-Rig Traffic

Print Article
  • Jimmy Carter historical coverage