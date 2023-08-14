Error-plagued Wildcats drop decision to Lee County Published 10:05 pm Monday, August 14, 2023

From Staff Reports

ELLAVILLE – The Schley County Wildcats softball team (SCHS) struggled mightily in the field and it led to a 17-8 loss to the Lee County Trojans (LCHS) on Monday, August 14 at Schley County High School.

The Wildcats committed as many as eight errors on the day and were also out hit by the Trojans 14-8.

Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the first, things started off well for SCHS, as the Wildcats scored three runs on one hit and took advantage of two hit batsmen. Destiny LeCroy drove in two runs on a double and Emma Walker drove in a run on a sacrifice fly.

Then in the bottom of the third, the Wildcats added another run, as LCHS pitcher Sarah Musgrove walked the bases loaded and Lizzie Barineau was able to drive in a run by grounding out to second base.

However, the Wildcats’ three-run lead was short-lived in the top of the fourth when the Trojans scored five runs on four hits and took advantage of an error. At this point, the Wildcats trailed LCHS 6-4.

The Trojans added two more runs in the top of the fifth on two hits, but were aided by two errors and a walk. The Wildcats had an answer in the bottom half of the inning, as they scored four runs on seven hits to tie the game at 8-8.

However, the Trojans regained their momentum and took control of the game by scoring five runs in the sixth and four in the seventh to secure their 17-8 victory over SCHS.

Eight different Wildcats go base hits in the game and SCHS starting pitcher Lizzie Barineau took the loss. She gave up eight runs on seven hits, walked two batters and struck out two. Alyssa Harry came on in relief of Barineau and gave up nine runs on seven hits. She walked two batters and struck out two.