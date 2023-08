Phoebe Sumter Medical Center to host hiring event on Tuesday, August 29 Published 3:06 pm Tuesday, August 15, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Phoebe Sumter Medical Center will be hosting a hiring event on Tuesday, August 29 from 11 am to 2 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The hospital is hiring all clinical and administrative positions. The event will take place at the Wellness Center, which is located at 126 Highway 280 West in Americus.