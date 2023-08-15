Raiders take advantage of errors in win over Westwood Published 9:04 pm Tuesday, August 15, 2023

AMERICUS – After the first two innings of play between the Southland Academy Raiders (SAR) and the Westwood Wildcats (WS), it looked as if both teams would be in a pitchers’ dual the rest of the way. However, The Raiders were able to take advantage of three errors committed by the Wildcats in the bottom of the third inning and it led to three SAR runs. It was also the beginning of a 12-run explosion by the Raiders over the next three innings, which led to a run rule-ending 12-1 victory for SAR over the Wildcats.

In total, the Raiders were able to capitalize on seven WS errors, while SAR committed just two errors.

With the score tied at 0-0 in the bottom of the third, Camile Cochran hit a ground ball that was misplayed by the WS shortstop. Later on in the inning, Gracie Usher reached when her infield pop fly was misplayed by the shortstop and second baseman. This resulted in Cochran scoring to give the Raiders a 1-0 lead.

Avery Ledger then drove in Usher on an RBI double and Landry Hart reached on another error that allowed two more runs to score.

In the top of the fourth inning, the Wildcats were able to push across a run when Lilly Lanier drove in that run on an RBI single, but it would be the only run WS would score.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Raiders broke the game open by scoring nine runs on six hits. Gracie Wilson led the inning off with a triple, but the ball went by the third baseman on a throw and Wilson was able to score on the play. Alyssa Godwin then drew a walk, followed by an Ila Johnson single and another walk to Camile Cochran. Adler Rae Owens then reached on an error that allowed two more runs to score and the Raiders had a 6-1 lead.

However, SAR wasn’t finished yet. Landry Hart drove in two more runs on an RBI single and Sarah Kate McRee followed up with an RBI single that scored two more. After Gracie Wilson popped out in foul territory for the second out of the inning, Ila Johnson then drove in two more runs on an RBI double, making the final score 12-1 in favor of SAR.

In the top of the fifth inning, Sarah Kate McRee, the Raiders’ relief pitcher, was able to retire the Wildcats in order to complete the run-ruled game and secure the SAR victory.

Johnson led the Raiders’ offense by going 2 for 3 at the plate with a double and an RBI. Johnson also got the job done in the circle, as she gave up just a run on three hits with no walks and three strikeouts in four innings of work.

The Raiders (3-3) will try to keep their winning ways going when they host Southwest Georgia Academy on Thursday, August 17, at 5:30 p.m.