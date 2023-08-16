Area Beat Report August 15, 2023

Published 2:56 pm Wednesday, August 16, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Brown, Tekorien D Shannon (In Jail), 27, Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/defective tires/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Terroristic threats and acts/Criminal Trespass/Escape – Felony/Theft By Taking – Felony
  • Golphin, Alfrederick Leon (In Jail), 31, Holding for Macon County
  • Harp, Gerald Douglas (Bonded Out), 36, Furnishing pistol or revolver to person under 18 years of age
  • Holman, Mykah Chandler (In Jail), 22, Disorderly Conduct
  • Nash, Devin Eugene (Charge Dismissed), 18, Failure to Appear

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

8/15

  • 110 GA Hwy 280 West at Gas N Go at 9:20 a.m., Theft
  • GA Hwy 308 and Croxton Cross Rd. at 9:48 a.m., Accident Report
  • Sumter County Courthouse at 2:45 p.m., Lost or Stolen Tag
  • 161 Moore Rd. at 3:12 p.m., Information for officer
  • Southerfield Rd. and Horton Rd. at 3:15 p.m., Traffic Stop/Expired Registration
  • 500 West Lamar St. at Sumter County Courthouse at 3:55 p.m., Lost or Stolen Tag
  • 139 Arch Helms Rd. at 6:05 p.m., Roadway Blocked
  • 391 C9 Watermelon Rd. at 6:20 p.m., Welfare Check
  • Hwy 30 West at 7:45 p.m., Roadway Blocked
  • 802 Hale Dr. at 8 p.m., Impersonating a police officer or employee
  • 40 D Brinson St. at 9:43 p.m., Missing Person
  • Hwy 49 N at Old Andersonville Rd. at 12:04 a.m., Warning for headlight requirements
  • 919 GA Hwy 49 South at 1:24 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 766 Hwy 280 E. at 1:59 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 1158 Hwy 19 South at 2:03 a.m., Alarm Activation

8/16

  • Talent Store Rd. at 12:58 a.m., Theft

 

