Area Beat Report August 15, 2023
Published 2:56 pm Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Brown, Tekorien D Shannon (In Jail), 27, Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/defective tires/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Terroristic threats and acts/Criminal Trespass/Escape – Felony/Theft By Taking – Felony
- Golphin, Alfrederick Leon (In Jail), 31, Holding for Macon County
- Harp, Gerald Douglas (Bonded Out), 36, Furnishing pistol or revolver to person under 18 years of age
- Holman, Mykah Chandler (In Jail), 22, Disorderly Conduct
- Nash, Devin Eugene (Charge Dismissed), 18, Failure to Appear
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
8/15
- 110 GA Hwy 280 West at Gas N Go at 9:20 a.m., Theft
- GA Hwy 308 and Croxton Cross Rd. at 9:48 a.m., Accident Report
- Sumter County Courthouse at 2:45 p.m., Lost or Stolen Tag
- 161 Moore Rd. at 3:12 p.m., Information for officer
- Southerfield Rd. and Horton Rd. at 3:15 p.m., Traffic Stop/Expired Registration
- 500 West Lamar St. at Sumter County Courthouse at 3:55 p.m., Lost or Stolen Tag
- 139 Arch Helms Rd. at 6:05 p.m., Roadway Blocked
- 391 C9 Watermelon Rd. at 6:20 p.m., Welfare Check
- Hwy 30 West at 7:45 p.m., Roadway Blocked
- 802 Hale Dr. at 8 p.m., Impersonating a police officer or employee
- 40 D Brinson St. at 9:43 p.m., Missing Person
- Hwy 49 N at Old Andersonville Rd. at 12:04 a.m., Warning for headlight requirements
- 919 GA Hwy 49 South at 1:24 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 766 Hwy 280 E. at 1:59 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 1158 Hwy 19 South at 2:03 a.m., Alarm Activation
8/16
- Talent Store Rd. at 12:58 a.m., Theft