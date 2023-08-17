Area Beat Report August 16, 2023
Published 3:06 pm Thursday, August 17, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Anderson, Amye Christine (In Jail), 29, Holding for Lamar County
- Barner, Tordera (In Jail), 34, Probation Violation/Theft by Shoplifting
- Evans, Travis Laron (In Jail), 32, Probation Violation/Expired or no registration or title/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Child or youth restraint seat not used properly/Seat Belt Violation
- Hodges, Christopher Neil (In Jail), 59, Parole Violation
- Jones, Taylor (In Jail), 17, Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony
- Mercer, Brandon Keith (In Jail), Criminal Trespass
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
8/16
- Talent Store Rd. at 12:58 a.m., Theft
- New York Rd. at Pryor Rd. at 8:01 a.m., Livestock in Road
- Bumphead Rd. at Industrial Blvd. at 8:09 a.m., Expired tag
- GA Hwy 195 N at GA Hwy 49 North at 8:47 a.m., Assist Motorist
- 500 W. Lamar St. at Sumter County Civil Division at 11:45 a.m., Lost or stolen tag
- 154 Pas Road at 12:11 p.m., Welfare Check
- 153 Sixth St. at 2:12 p.m., Suicide Threat
- 181 GA Hwy 49 North at 2:18 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 528 Talent Store Rd. at 2:24 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 533 R.W. Jones Rd. at 8:14 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- GA State Route 3 at Mile Marker 14 at 9:46 p.m., Warning for speeding
- 956 Upper River Rd. at 9:51 p.m., Assist Another Agency
- West Ellaville St. and Church St. at 2:09 a.m., Suspicious Person
- 111 Africana Dr. at 5:30 a.m., Assist Another Agency
- 110 Rainbow Terrace at 2:10 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
8/17
- 528 Talent Store Rd. at 2:10 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 216 A Thomas St. at Apartment A Americus Housing Authority at 2:29 a.m., Domestic Disturbance