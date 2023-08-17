Southland Softball Team falls to SGA at home Published 10:33 pm Thursday, August 17, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Having defeated Westwood 12-1 at home two days ago, the Southland Academy Girls’ Softball Team (SAR) was hoping to extend its winning streak with a win over the Warriors of Southwest Georgia Academy (SGA) on Thursday, August 17.

However, the Warriors scored five unanswered runs over the final three innings and would go on to defeat the Raiders 8-3 at the Southland Academy softball complex.

The Warriors jumped out to a 2-0 lead on a two-run double by Bradleigh Lott in the top of the first inning, but the Raiders responded with three runs on four hits and took advantage of two errors. The big hit in the frame came off the bat of Sarah Kate McRee, who drove in a run on an RBI double.

SGA tied the game at 3-3 in the top of the third on an RBI single by Rose Fain, but that would not be the last time the Warriors would score.

In the top of the fifth, SGA scored three runs on three hits and took advantage of three walks and a passed ball. The Warriors then added to their lead in the sixth inning by adding two more insurance runs on a hit and took advantage of a walk and an error.

Gracie Usher went 2 for four at the plate to lead the Raiders’ offense and SAR got hits from Avery Ledger, Landry Hart, Sarah Kate McRee and Ila Johnson.

Johnson started in the circle for SAR and gave up six runs on nine hits with three walks in four innings of work. Sarah Kate McRee came on in relief of Johnson and gave up two runs on three hits with three walks and one strikeout.

The Raiders (3-3) will host Gatewood in a doubleheader on Saturday, August 19, with Game 1 starting at 1 p.m.