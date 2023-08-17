Three-run fifth inning propels Wildcats to win over Brookstone Published 11:09 pm Thursday, August 17, 2023

From Staff Reports

ELLAVILLE – With the score tied at 3-3 in the bottom of the fifth inning, the Schley County Girls’ Softball Team (SCHS) scored three runs on one hit and took advantage of two errors. This would eventually lead to a 6-3 victory for the Wildcats over Brookstone on Thursday, August 17, at the Schley County softball complex.

With one out in the bottom of the fifth, Lilly Walker drew a walk and would advance to second on a wild pitch. Then Destiny LeCroy would advance on an error that allowed Walker to score, giving the Wildcats a 4-3 lead.

Emma Walker then drove in LeCroy on an RBI double and Abbie Cheek would later reach on an error that would allow Emma Walker to score.

The Cougars would have runners at first and second in the top of the seventh inning with one out, but SCHS starting pitcher Lizzie Barineau would retire the final two outs to secure the Wildcats’ victory.

The Cougars took an early 3-0 lead by scoring a run in the second and two runs in the third, but the Wildcats countered in the bottom of the fourth by scoring three runs on two hits and taking advantage of three walks. The big hit in the inning came off the bat of Kayleigh Cox, who drove in two runs on an RBI double to tie the game at 3-3.

Lilly Walker led the Wildcats’ offense by going 2 for 2 at the plate with two runs scored and Emma Walker went 1 for 2 with two runs scored and an RBI.

Barineau pitched all seven innings of the game for the Wildcats and earned the win. She gave up three runs on seven hits, walked three batters and struck out three.

The Wildcats (2-2) will try to extend their winning streak to two games when they host Mount de Sales Academy on Monday, August 21 at 5 p.m.