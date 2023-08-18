Area Beat Report August 17, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Anderson, Amye Christine (Released to other jail), 29, Holding for Lamar County
- Cranford, Billy (Rebook), 53, Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Receipt, possession or transfer of firearms by convicted felon or felony first offender
- Jones, Taylor (In Jail), 17, entering automobile or other motor vehicle
- Lassiter, Annissa Louise (Rebook), 51, Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officer/Willfully obstructing law enforcement officers/Giving false name to law enforcement officers/Felony Murder/Robberty/Theft/Making False Statements or writings, Concealing facts or fraudulent documents documents in matters of government
- Scruggs, Xavier Demond (In Jail), 20, Purchase, Possession, Manufacture or distribution or sale of Marijuana/Possession and use of drug related objects/Possession of ecstasy with intent to distribute/Trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, Marijuana, or Methamphetamine
- Willis, Marolyn Louise (In Jail), 52, Driving while license suspended or revoked
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
8/17
- 110 Rainbow Terrace at 2:10 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 528 Talent Store Rd. at 2:10 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 216A Thomas St. Americus Housing Authority at 2:29 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- GA Hwy 49 South at GA Hwy 308 at 8:29 a.m., Accident with injuries
- District Line Rd. about Ed Carson Rd. at 1:14 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
- Hwy 280 East at Mile Post 22 at 3:21 p.m., Assist Motorist
- Industrial BLVD. at Learning Lane at 4:47 p.m., Traffic Stop/Failure to stop at stop sign
- Carter St. at 5:31 p.m., Fight
- 1778 US Hwy 280 West at 9:04 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 200 Block of Old Andersonville Rd. at 9:09 p.m., Damage to Property
- 158 Graystone Dr. at 11:10 p.m., Traffic Accident
- GA State Route 27 at Mile Marker 19 at 11:28 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for broken tail light lenses and child restraint
8/18
- Rucker St. at Roney St. at 1:20 a.m., Traffic Stop/Violation of hands free device
- MLK Jr. Blvd. at Americus Garden Apartments at 7:19 a.m., Traffic Stop/Passing a school Bus