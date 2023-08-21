Annual Wolf Creek Grape Stomp held Saturday Published 2:56 pm Monday, August 21, 2023

The Annual Wolf Creek Grape Stomp was held August 19th. Organizers directed cars to specific parking spaces that had been staked into the field, and tractors pulled trailers of festival goers between long rows of green grape vines.

Country music played over the winery speakers. Food trucks were set up around the venue, as well as a variety of vendors. Hannah Cannon, CFO of Wolf Creek Winery, talked about the event.

“We’ve had it since the first year that we opened. We opened in 2016.”

She talked about stomping the grapes.

“You get to stomp them and bring out your inner Lucy.”

She also talked about the other activities offered by the winery.

“It’s a day full of fun activities for the whole family. We have children’s activities; we have stuff for adults to do. Free wine tastings, free admission, free tours of the vineyard, and then we have wine slushies.”

When asked if they drank the wine from the grape stomp, she replied:

“Honestly, we could, but we don’t. We toss all of it.”

Towards the afternoon, many of the festival goers came indoors, abandoning the grapes in exchange for slushies and air conditioning.

Tracie Crain described visiting the grape stomp.

“Its great. This is my first time ever coming.”

“I bought some jewelry. I drank some wine, the Georgia Southern White.”

When asked about her favorite thing, she replied:

“Drinking wine and the tour was informative. I enjoyed learning about the process.”

Roger Theodore, another festivalgoer, described his experience.

“I’m very pleased with it, I’m very pleased. We’re coming from Macon Georgia. My wife heard about it so we said, ‘let’s make that hour and a half travel,’ and I’m not disappointed. I enjoyed the summer wine. I’m going to go back and get a bottle of it.”

Allison Hembree, with Bougie Bottoms, was one of the vendors.

“I sell cloth diapers, baby clothing and baby gifts.”

“I started because I was interested in cloth diapering my daughter. There’s only a handful, literally a handful, of cloth diapering stores out.”

Another vendor, Mary Beth, was selling plush stuffies.

“We do anything from schools to birthday parties, festivals, and fundraisers. We love to go into the schools and give back, help them raise money for stem programs or playgrounds.”

“We enjoy the look on children’s faces.”

The vendors ranged in a variety of ages. Caylin Hobbs is twelve years old and helps her mother make jewelry.

“I’m making a ring right now.”

Mindy Hobbes, her mother, talked about the business.

“I’ve been selling jewelry for four years. I started doing the permanent jewelry this year. My daughter is practicing and she’s trying to learn it. She put two bracelets on me this afternoon.”

She talked about how permanent jewelry really is permanent.

“It doesn’t have a clasp, so you can’t take it on and off. It stays on unless you cut it off.”

Lauren Dorminey and Geoffrey Hatcher with Wild Herbs and Co. talked about plant walks they offer teaching people about different medicinal plants. They also offer oxymels and teas.