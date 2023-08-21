Area Beat Report August 18 through 21, 2023

Published 4:33 pm Monday, August 21, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Adams, David Brian (Bonded Out), 45, Possession of Schedule One controlled substance
  • Barnes, Jonathan Keith (In Jail), 39, Possession of Schedule 1 controlled substance
  • Caldwell, Kendrick Deon (In Jail), 33, Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Criminal Trespass/Failure to appear/Probation Violation
  • Coleman, Joshua Antonio (In Jail), 18, Disorderly Conduct/County Ordinance
  • Cox, Thomas Harley (Released to another Jail), 53,disorderly conduct
  • Jackson, Deandra Jeneen (Bonded Out), 37, DUI-Alcohol/Driver Use due care/Speeding
  • Johnson, Zacheaus Carielle (Fine Paid), 21, City Probation/City Bench Warrant
  • Josey, Destenee Desjambra (Bonded Out), 26, Disorderly Conduct/Criminal Trespass
  • Robinson, Tiffany Shante (In Jail), 31, Theft By Shoplifting
  • Taylor, Kolbee Krystine (In Jail), 31, Burglary – 1st degree/Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle/Probation Warrant

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media incident Reports

8/18

  • Sullivan Dr. and Thomas Dr. at 12:40 a.m., Traffic Stop/Illegal parking
  • Rucker St. and Roney St. at 1:20 p.m., Traffic Stop/Hands free violation
  • MLK Jr. Blvd. at Americus Gardens Apartments at 7:19 a.m., passing a school bus loading/unloading
  • Industrial Blvd. and Martin Marietta at 7:54 a.m., Expired tag
  • 43D Reddick Dr. at 9:15 a.m., Disorderly Conduct
  • 903 South GA Tech Parkway at Sumter County High School at 11:38 a.m., Disrupting public school/Obstruction of officer
  • 112 Easy St. at 3:42 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 789 Mask Rd. at New Life Holiness Church at 4:11 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 122 Basket Factory Rd. at Elite Comfort Solutions at 4:29 p.m., Damage to Property
  • 669 Brickyard Rd. at 5:23 p.m., Identity Theft
  • 194 Lacross Rd. at 5:33 p.m., Accident With injuries
  • 106 South Lee St. at Fulgum Pawn Shop at 9:47 p.m., Theft

8/19

  • 250A Forrest Park Rd. at 8:38 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • 633 US Hwy 280 W at 9:36 a.m., 911 Hangup
  • 194 Railroad St. at 2:53 p.m., Welfare Check
  • 113 Sylvan Ridge at 5:21 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • GA State Route 30 at Mile Marker 12 at 7:07 p.m., Abandoned Vehicle
  • Sunset Park Dr. at Rainbow Terrace at 11:27 p.m., Loud Music
  • 903 Adderton St. at Sumter County Fairgrounds at 11:36 p.m., Information for officer
  • 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART Parking lot at 11:41 p.m., Domestic Disturbance

8/20

  • 321 Lacross Rd. at 1:15 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • GA State Route 30 at Mile Marker 19 at 2:41 a.m., Traffic Stop/warning for defective tail light
  • GA State Route 30 at Mile Marker 21 at 3:12 a.m., Citation for speeding
  • 131 Pecan Terrace at 9:52 a.m., Information for officer
  • 789 Mask Rd. at New Life Church at 11:38 a.m., 911 Hangup
  • 844 McMath Mill Rd. Ext at 1:41 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 432 Morris Dr. at 4:12 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 125 Luke St. at 4:18 p.m., 911 Hangup
  • GA State Route 27 at Middle River Rd. at 6:40 p.m., Speeding/Child or youth restraint not used properly
  • 769 Wise Rd. at 7:20 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • US Hwy 280 East at Mile Marker 35 at 7:35 p.m., Obstructed tag
  • 556 Flintside Dr. at 9:15 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • GA State Route 30 near Mile Marker 17 at 11:05 p.m., Speeding/Reckless Driving
  • 1004 Cobb Cheek Rd. at 3:38 a.m., Assist Another Agency
  • 546 Flintside Dr. at 3:44 a.m., Suspicious Person
  • 137 Indian Rd. at 2:49 a.m., Alarm Activation

 

