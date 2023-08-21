Four-run fifth inning lifts Wildcats past Mount de Sales Published 9:32 pm Monday, August 21, 2023

From Staff Reports

ELLAVILLE – With the score tied at 1-1 after four innings of play, the Schley County Wildcats (SCHS) erupted for four runs in the bottom of the fifth and went on to defeat the Cavaliers of Mount de Sales Academy by the score of 6-2 on Monday, August 21 at Wildcat Park.

The Wildcats got on the scoreboard first in the bottom of the second. Emma Walker led off the inning with a walk and both Lizzie Barineau and Abbie Cheek singled to load the bases with nobody out. Then Reece Bell reached on an error that allowed Walker to score.

In the top of the fourth inning, the Cavaliers responded with a run, but the Wildcats countered in the bottom of the fifth with four runs on four hits. Lilly Walker gave the Wildcats the lead when she drove in Brenna Jacobs on an RB double Later on in the inning, Emma Walker drove in the Wildcats’ third run on an RBI single. After Lizzie Barineau grounded out for the second out of the inning, Abbie Cheek made it 4-1 when she tripled to right field. Reece Bell then reached on an error that allowed another run to score and the Wildcats had a 5-1 lead.

The Cavaliers scored their second run of the game in the top of the sixth when Sawyer Stuart belted a solo home run, but the Wildcats responded with another run in the bottom of the sixth when Lilly Walker drove in Jacobs on a sacrifice fly.

Both Barineau and Abbie Cheek led the Wildcats’ offense by going 2 for 3 at the plate and Jacobs went 2 for 4 with two runs scored.

Barineau had another strong outing in the circle for the Wildcats. In seven inning of work, She gave up two runs on eight hits, walked one batter and struck out two.

SCHS (3-2) will try to continue their winning ways when they travel up to Perry, GA to take on the Perry Panthers on Tuesday, August 22. First pitch is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.