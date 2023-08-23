Fun, Food and Fireworks Under The Lights Published 5:46 pm Wednesday, August 23, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The Georgia Southwestern State University women’s soccer team opens its regular season schedule with a home match against Albany State University on Thursday, August 31 at Hurricane Field.

The match will be featured during GSW’s Sixth Annual “Under the Lights” event presented by Wolf Creek Plantation. Admission is free and the evening features free food, activities, giveaways, and an amazing post-match fireworks by Southern Sky Fireworks! Coolers and carry-ins are allowed.

Additional highlights include:

Free shaved ice drinks from Kona Ice

Treats from the Surge’s Street Eats food truck

Sweet Spot Baking Company truck with desserts for purchase

Free food off the grill and block party activities

Visits from the GSW mascot Surge

A tent with drinks, including slushies from Wolf Creek Plantation, and snacks will be provided for Canes 360 members. For more information on Canes 360, click here.

The block party begins at 6 p.m. The Lady Hurricanes kick off at 7 p.m. The fireworks show will begin immediately after the match at approximately 9 p.m.