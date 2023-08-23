Nine-run sixth inning dooms Wildcats at Perry Published 3:33 pm Wednesday, August 23, 2023

From Staff Reports

PERRY, GA – The Schley County Wildcats (SCHS) had an 8-7 advantage over Perry going into the bottom of the sixth, but the Panthers exploded in that inning with nine runs on seven hits and they took advantage of two errors on their way to a 16-8 victory over the Wildcats on Tuesday, August 22, at Perry High School.

Both teams were plagued by errors in the field. PHS committed four errors and SCHS committed five.

The Wildcats got on the board first in the top of the second inning. Abbie Cheek led off the frame with a triple and Reece Bell drove in Cheek on an RBI single.

The Panthers responded in their half of the second to tie the game, but the Wildcats countered in the top of the third when Cheek drove in two runs on an RBI double, making the score 3-1 in favor of SCHS.

However, the Panthers responded once again by scoring three runs of their own to take a 4-3 lead. For the next few innings, each team battled back and forth, but in the top of the sixth, the Wildcats scored three runs on one hit and they took advantage of two walks and an error to take an 8-7 lead.

Unfortunately for SCHS, they were not able to hold that lead going into the bottom of the sixth, as the Panthers scored nine runs on seven hits to earn the 16-8 victory.

Cheek led the Wildcats’ offense by going 3 for 4 at the plate with two runs scored and two RBIS and Reece Bell went 2 for 2 at the plate with three RBIs and a run scored.

The Wildcats (3-3) will try to rebound from this setback when they host Bleckley County on Wednesday, August 23 at 6:30 p.m.