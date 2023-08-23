Raiders get shut out by Deerfield-Windsor Published 1:50 pm Wednesday, August 23, 2023

From Staff Reports

ALBANY – The Southland Academy Softball Team (SAR) was unable to get any offense going, as the Raiders fell to the Deerfield-Windsor Knights (DWS) by the score of 6-0 on Tuesday, August 22, at the DWS softball complex.

The Raiders struggled against the DWS pitching of Anna Morey and Brityn Butler. In total, they were only able to muster three hits in the game Gracie Usher, Avery Ledger and Gracie Wilson were the only three Raiders to come up with those three hits.

Sarah Kate McRee got the start in the circle for SAR. In three innings of work, McRee gave up five runs on five hits, walked two batters and struck out two. Ila Johnson came on in relief of McRee and gave up a run on one hit, walked six batters and struck out one.

As for the Knights, they were led offensively by Ellie Morgan, who went 3 for 4 at the plate with three RBIs and two runs scored.

Anna Morey got the start in the circle for DWS. In four innings of work, Morey gave up just two hits with three walks. Brityn Butler came on in relief of Morey. In three innings of work, she gave up just one hit and struck out six batters.

The Raiders (3-7) will try and put a stop to their three-game losing streak when they host Brookwood in another Region 3-AAA match on Thursday, August 24, at 4:30 p.m.